Roth-Goldsteins’ Memorial Chapel pledges multi-year donor support to Jewish Family Service

MARGARTE — Roth-Goldsteins’ Memorial Chapel made a $2,500 two-year pledge to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS). As a Builder Donor to the agency, the funds will assure that residents and clients continue to receive services and programs that benefit their individual needs.
“We are pleased to have Roth-Goldsteins’ as an Agency Donor. Their generous funding will support a multitude of JFS’ programs including the Food Pantry, Village by the Shore, and Counseling Services to name a few,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “For more than a year, we’ve seen the need for these services escalate to unparalleled levels and having the on-going support from donors, such as Roth-Goldsteins’, allows JFS to continue to seamlessly offer assistance to individuals and residents in our community.”
A staple in the funeral business, Roth-Goldsteins’ has been serving Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia communities since the late 1800s. Today, they are considered one of the largest independent Jewish funeral homes in the country.
As a community advocate, Roth-Goldsteins’ has worked with JFS and others to assure that community members have a proper Jewish burial regardless of their ability to pay. Prior to becoming an Agency Donor, Roth-Goldsteins’ has been an ardent JFS supporter for more than 20 years by participating in fundraisers including the House Tour, Cocktail Party, and Golf Tournament.
“Roth-Goldsteins’ is proud to support JFS’ efforts in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Since being appointed Managing Director here nearly a year ago, I have worked to expand our community involvement, and our commitment to JFS was a perfect partnership,” said Stephen Collins. “We are also happy to have added Eileen Perice, who recently received her New Jersey Funeral Director license. Eileen has been a funeral director in Pennsylvania and owner of both Roth-Goldsteins’ and Goldsteins’ Rosenberg’s Raphael-Sacks for more than three decades.”
For information about JFS programs and services, visit jfsatlantic.org. For information on Agency Donor opportunities, contact Beth Joseph, senior director of Communications & Donor Relations at bjoseph@jfsatlantic.org or 609-822-7409.