Roth-Goldsteins’ Memorial Chapel pledges multi-year donor support to Jewish Family Service

MARGARTE — Roth-Goldsteins’ Memorial Chapel made a $2,500 two-year pledge to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS). As a Builder Donor to the agency, the funds will assure that residents and clients continue to receive services and programs that benefit their individual needs.

“We are pleased to have Roth-Goldsteins’ as an Agency Donor. Their generous funding will support a multitude of JFS’ programs including the Food Pantry, Village by the Shore, and Counseling Services to name a few,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “For more than a year, we’ve seen the need for these services escalate to unparalleled levels and having the on-going support from donors, such as Roth-Goldsteins’, allows JFS to continue to seamlessly offer assistance to individuals and residents in our community.”

A staple in the funeral business, Roth-Goldsteins’ has been serving Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia communities since the late 1800s. Today, they are considered one of the largest independent Jewish funeral homes in the country.