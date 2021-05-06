Republic Bank Makes Multi-Year Donor Commitment to Jewish Family Service

MARGATE — Republic Bank continues its support of Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties by committing $3,000 annually as a builder donor to the agency. The funds will benefit programs including counseling, supportive housing and vocational assistance that will enable clients to better understand and achieve fiscal responsibility and stability.

“We are excited to once again partner with Republic Bank and appreciate their generous funding which provides resources for many client needed programs,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer. “The past 14 months have been challenging — financially, emotionally and mentally — for many individuals and families in our region. At JFS, we continue to strive to offer residents and clients some relief through the agency’s Food Pantry, Counseling Services and other programs.”

Since March 2020, JFS staff has distributed in excess of 50,000 pounds of food to more than 7,300 people, handled over 6,000 tele-health counseling sessions, and provided 120 Village by the Shore virtual programs as well as supportive housing assistance, vocational services and more.

“At Republic Bank, we’re dedicated to the communities we serve and aim to support the local organizations that matter most to our customers,” said Vernon W. Hill II, chairman and CEO of Republic Bank. “Jewish Family Service has been a lifeline for so many during the pandemic, and we’re proud to give back to the organization so it can continue providing critical resources to our neighbors in need.”