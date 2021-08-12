RE/MAX Platinum Properties acquires Mark Arbeit and Co.

MARGATE CITY – RE/MAX Platinum Properties, a premier agency for luxury residential and commercial properties at the South Jersey Shore led by Brokerage Owner Rachel Bachman, today announced it has acquired leading luxury real estate brokerage Mark Arbeit and Co. The change in ownership is effective immediately.

Mark Arbeit and his team, including leadership Mitch Tannehill and Sean Tannehill, will continue to work together from their Margate City location under the umbrella of RE/MAX Platinum Properties. The office will be branded as part of The RE/MAX Collection, servicing luxury and custom-home clientele at the South Jersey Shore.

The acquisition brings the total office count for RE/MAX Platinum Properties to five and the agent count to just under 60. RE/MAX Platinum Properties has an existing office in Margate City and additional office locations in Mays Landing, Ventnor and Linwood.

RE/MAX Platinum Properties was recently named as a Catalyst Brokerage by RE/MAX HQ, placing it in the top 50 RE/MAX brokerages in the U.S. based on network growth index from July 1, 2020- June 30, 2021.

“We’re so excited to join forces with RE/MAX Platinum Properties and to take advantage of everything this incredible international organization offers its agents and clients,” said Mark Arbeit.