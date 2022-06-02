Pleasantville wins Sustainable Jersey Grant for Mobile Farmers Market

PLEASANTVILLE — The City of Pleasantville has been awarded a $20,000 grant to create a mobile farmers market. The city is partnering with a local nonprofit, C.R.O.P.S., to provide this service designed to provide healthy food to those that may not have access.

Pleasantville is ranked No. 25 on the “food desert” list in New Jersey. The communities on the list are all facing a different combination of problems. Some lack enough healthy options at local supermarkets. Others are plagued by an oversaturation of fast-food restaurants. And some simply do not have any way for people without cars to get to the grocery store in the first place.

C.R.O.P.S. has been operating the city’s farmers market for the last two years at the City Hall parking lot.

Mayor Judy Ward stated, “The farmers market experience taught us that with a growing non-English speaking population and the need for more nutritional education citywide, taking our market to the residents may be a better option.”

The grant provides funding to bring the market to multiple neighborhoods so residents have access to fresh fruits and vegetables and the ability to enroll in educational workshops on healthy living. The mobile market will be widely advertised, and volunteers will canvas neighborhoods with flyers, share social media posts and call local businesses and organizations to let them know about the market.

Mayor Ward noted, “We are partnering with several agencies and organizations to improve the quality of life in the city of Pleasantville. We appreciate the time and resources that C.R.O.P.S. has brought to our community.”

The city partnered in 2021 with the Atlantic City Arts Foundation to create two beautiful murals to the Downtown District. This year, the city is partnering with the Pleasantville Housing and Redevelopment Corporation to attract funding for housing rehabilitation and economic development for the Midtown Neighborhood.

“As we work to achieve a sustainable New Jersey, our organization understands how important it is to help municipalities and schools build on the progress they are making at the local level,” said Randall Solomon, executive director for Sustainable Jersey. “The Sustainable Jersey grants, funded by the PSEG Foundation, build capacity and help our communities take meaningful steps to faces issues such as the climate crisis, a growing equity divide and environmental pollution. Congratulations to the municipalities, schools and districts that received grant funding today.”

The PSEG Foundation has contributed $2.8 million dollars in funding to the Sustainable Jersey grants program for municipalities and schools.

“The PSEG Foundation is committed to helping build sustainable and thriving communities by empowering and investing in the people, environment and infrastructure of the communities we serve,” said Calvin Ledford, PSEG director of Corporate Social Responsibility and president of the PSEG Foundation. “Supporting Sustainable Jersey and local municipalities, schools and school districts as they build sustainability programs puts resources where they’re needed to positively impact the environment and local communities, having a lasting impact on neighborhoods throughout New Jersey.”

An independent Blue-Ribbon Selection Committee evaluated the proposals. Pleasantville was one of only seven communities to receive a $20,000 grant.