Over 600 families provided holiday meals from JFS donations

MARGATE – With generous support from the community, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) was able to provide more than 610 bags of food to residents in need to enjoy a traditional dinner on the Thanksgiving holiday. Throughout October and November, JFS collected monetary donations and non-perishable food to provide a complete holiday meal to many in our area.

With contributions from community members as well as businesses, organizations and groups including: Berkshire Hathaway (Mark Arbeit & Co.), Board of Jewish Education, Casel’s Marketplace, CJ Adams Insurance, Coldwell Bank Argus Realty, Compass Real Estate, Fievel & Louise, Galloway Auto & Tire, Girl Scouts, JCC Swim Team, Jewish Community Center, Mainland Regional High School Cheerleaders, Margate Playgroups Plus, Margate School District, Marketplace Realty, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc., OceanFirst Bank, Platinum Real Estate, Shirat Hayam, and Soleil Sotheby’s International Realty who hosted collections to help put a turkey and all of the trimmings on the table for many residents this Thanksgiving holiday.