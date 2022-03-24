One Giant Leap Talent Showcase at Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City

MARGATE — Ellie Taube, a 17-year-old local resident and junior at Atlantic City High School, performed with her band “Wring Me Out” at the Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City during the One Giant Leap concert series promoting local up-and-coming talent.

“It was sick to be able to perform on stage amongst other great local talented musicians,” stated Taube.

Taube was grateful to be able to perform close to home. Her “Wring Me Out” bandmates are from the Cherry Hill area so their gigs have been a little further away.

“The band loves to play and the energy of the audience fueled our performance,” added Taube.

Taube plays bass guitar, acoustic and electric guitars and saxophone. Bass is her instrument of choice — “it’s the heartbeat of a song,” states Taube. “Music is cathartic — if I’m having a bad day, I go up to my room, get my bass out and the music carries me to my happy place.”

Taube plans to study music in college and hopes to pursue a music-related career after graduation.