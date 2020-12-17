OceanFirst Foundation continues to support Jewish Family Service

Margate — OceanFirst Foundation presented Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) with a $20,000 grant to support Village by the Shore, a membership program which provides a multitude of concierge, professional and volunteer services and socialization for residents over the age of 50.

“We are grateful to continue our partnership with the OceanFirst Foundation and appreciate their generous support to assure JFS’ Village by the Shore is able to continue to meet the demands associated with this program. Since mid-March, the Village has experienced a tremendous influx of requests, especially for our Shop at Home and Kosher Meals on Wheels programs,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 50 Shop at Home members receiving door-to-door grocery delivery and a 67% increase in Kosher Meals on Wheels delivery each week, the Village staff and volunteers are assuring our community’s senior residents are well-tended to during this unprecedented time. In addition, the Village continues to offer a multitude of virtual programs and events including Memoir Writing, DIY Gardening, Coffee Klatch and Trivia Game Day as well as weekly phone check-ins and more.