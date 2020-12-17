 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OceanFirst Foundation continues to support Jewish Family Service
0 comments

OceanFirst Foundation continues to support Jewish Family Service

  • 0
121720_cdb_donation

Pictured back row: OceanFirst Bank SVP Director of Retail Banking Veronica Morey, presents a $20,000 check to Jewish Family Service to benefit Village by the Shore. Accepting the generous donation are Beth Joseph, JFS Senior Director of Communications & Donor Relations; Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer; and Marla Rosenthol, JFS RSVP Volunteer.

 Susan Kotzen / Provided

Margate — OceanFirst Foundation presented Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) with a $20,000 grant to support Village by the Shore, a membership program which provides a multitude of concierge, professional and volunteer services and socialization for residents over the age of 50.

“We are grateful to continue our partnership with the OceanFirst Foundation and appreciate their generous support to assure JFS’ Village by the Shore is able to continue to meet the demands associated with this program. Since mid-March, the Village has experienced a tremendous influx of requests, especially for our Shop at Home and Kosher Meals on Wheels programs,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 50 Shop at Home members receiving door-to-door grocery delivery and a 67% increase in Kosher Meals on Wheels delivery each week, the Village staff and volunteers are assuring our community’s senior residents are well-tended to during this unprecedented time. In addition, the Village continues to offer a multitude of virtual programs and events including Memoir Writing, DIY Gardening, Coffee Klatch and Trivia Game Day as well as weekly phone check-ins and more.

“Now more than ever, we see the importance of staying in touch with our neighbors in need who may be experiencing isolation. Thanks to programs like Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore, we know that adults will continue to receive services and socialization to enhance their quality of life and maintain an independent lifestyle,” Katherine Durante, Executive Director, OceanFirst Foundation.

Since its founding in 1902, OceanFirst Bank has built a solid reputation and legacy as a good neighbor and responsible corporate citizen. The Bank’s strong commitment to helping families, organizations, schools and communities has spanned several generations reaching new heights in 1996 with the creation of OceanFirst Foundation.

For more information on JFS’ Village by the Shore program, contact Membership Director Tina Serota at 609-822-1109 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or visit jfsvillagebytheshore.org.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News