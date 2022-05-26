Northfield Wears its Purple Heart on its Sleeve

NORTHFIELD — The city has a long history of recognizing the hometown men and women who have served in all branches of the military. That history added something very special highly visible on May 21 with the dedication of Purple Heart Path at Veterans Park on Oak Avenue.

More than 100 gathered just a week ahead of Memorial Day to recognize and honor those soldiers who have earned a Purple Heart. Vietnam veteran and member of the Atlantic County Veterans Advisory Board, Marco Polo Smigliani, a four-time Purple Heart recipient, served as one of the speakers of the event.

Smigliani gave an impassioned speech about the American spirit and American exceptionalism. Smigliani, born in Italy and came to the United States as a 10-year-old with his family. He enlisted in the Marines at 18 to serve in Vietnam and was wounded four times within the span of 18 months.

“The power of the American spirit will not be tamed. It is like a lion who is sleeping after a hearty meal. But to those who would turn us against one another, those who seek to diminish our sense of pride, that lion is restless. Those of us who have served our country and have our heads held high. My unit in Vietnam, 847 men were sacrificed on the altar of freedom, including my Uncle Domenico in 1971. But still we carry on,” Smigliani said. “We sustain a vison of freedom and strength. Beware of the sleeping lion. He shakes off those shackles of sleep and is prepared to pounce.”

As he spoke of an America that is not afraid of enemies at home or in Russia or China, Smigliani said, “Humanity is the thread that runs through each of us.”

Sam Davis, wearing George Washington’s Revolutionary War uniform spoke of the history of the Purple Heart. It was George Washington who created the Purple Heart in 1778. In the bitter cold days at Valley Forge leading up to the Battle of Trenton, Gen. Washington saw how his men were surviving. They were cold and starving. They had eaten their dogs and their horses to survive. Washington was begging the Continental Congress for support.

“We did not need money, we needed food and equipment. But my men never faltered, and never gave up. I wanted to recognize their dedication and their merit,” said Same Davis. “So, I came up with the Purple Heart, it was to signify merit. It all but disappeared until 1932 when it was again presented to soldiers for wounds sustained in battle or if a soldier was killed it could be given posthumously to the family. My men deserved this recognition for their merit and bravery 1778 and I am pleased it is once again being presented to the brave men and women of our military.”

The pathway through Veterans Park is the latest addition to the park that just a few years ago was a three-acre former orchid greenhouse. The site was purchased with Green Acres funding at the urging of then Northfield Mayor Vince Mazzeo with the help of Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson in 2009.

Since that time the city has continued to beautify the site and make it a place where veterans of all branches of the military are recognized and where an American flag flies everyday alongside the POW-MIA flag in recognition of those veterans who have yet to return home. The Prisoner of War MIA missing man chair is in the center of the park and flanked by the Northfield All Wars Memorial, originally dedicated in 1944 with the names of 266 men and women who served in the military from Northfield. An addition was made for Korean and Vietnam veterans. It was moved to its location in Veterans Park in 2019. The wall honors and recognizes the dedication of U.S. Navy veteran, Sgt. Robert Webb with the creation of the park. A walking path through the site has spots along the way to pay respect to each branch of the military. A brick pathway and marble monument honor individuals who have served.

The idea to rename the portion of Oak Avenue from Zion Road to Mill Road, where the park is located was brought to Councilman David Notaro by Smigliani. He also enlisted the help of Atlantic County Institute of Technology instructors Mike Kuhanik and Drew Holmes in the project. Saturday’s dedication was the culmination of the work.

Students from ACIT CAD class designed the sign and pathway with the help of city engineer, Rami Nassar of Schaeffer, Nassar and Scheidegg. ACIT instructor Amie Kleva enlisted the help of students to do the work of planting along the walkway and Northfield Public Works installed the newly created sign, that reads: “Purple Heart Path-They fell so America could stand.” The sign includes a QR code that gives the history of the site.

The dedication and celebration held Saturday morning was another demonstration of the effort Northfield goes to honor the men and women who have served in the military. The names of the Northfield veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart include: Anthony Bianca, U.S. Air Force, World War II; John Somers Jr., U.S. Navy World War II; William S. Bartholomew, U.S. Marines World War II; Harvey D. Johnson, World War II, Killed in Action; and Norman Thomas, U.S. Army World War II.

There are opportunities to contribute to the park and to purchase a memorial brick, visit cityofnorthfield.org.