'Noodlemania' gives Atlantic County kids a chance to use their noodle

NORTHFIELD — Fourth-grade students from Atlantic County were really using their noodles Saturday, March 12 to come up with facts and figures in the first-ever “Noodlemania” held at the Northfield Community School.

Students from the William Ross School in Margate, Seaview School in Linwood, H. Ashton Marsh School in Absecon, Jordan Road School in Somers Point, and Northfield Community School tackled questions on Disney, New Jersey, logic puzzles, pop culture, math, science and geography.

With seventh- and eighth-grade proctors keeping an eye on each table, student were given an envelope at the beginning of each round. They had 15 minutes to answer each round of seven questions. The highest total took home the trophy and bragging rights.

Each of the schools had fans cheering them on and Margate even brought their mascot, the Tiny Titan for good luck. When all the scores were tallied, host team Northfield Brainy Birds finished in first place with Marshy of Absecon second and the Yellow Tiny Titans of Margate capturing third.

The most creative team name went to the Amazing Minds from Somers Point. Linwood was awarded the best sportsmanship award, and Margate won best school spirit.

Much like the annual Think Day that brings seventh- and eighth-grade students from Cape May and Atlantic counties to Mainland for a battle of the brains and trivia each year, Noodlemania was a challenge for fourth graders to match their wits with other schools.

The result was a fun morning, a chance to gain some confidence, and understanding the importance of teamwork.