New Torah Ark dedicated at Chabad at The Shore

A new Aron Kodesh, or Torah Ark, was dedicated July 22 in memory of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Blizinsky at Chabad at The Shore by the Blizinsky family.

According to his daughter, Rebbetzin Tova Rapoport, “It is very apropos that this is being dedicated in my father’s memory because he embodied Torah. He was a successful businessman who spent every free moment learning Torah.”

These sentiments were echoed by his grandson, Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport, spiritual leader of Chabad at The Shore.

“My Zayda was a true Torah scholar, imbuing his love of Torah to others. I remember the small Ark he had in his living room. It was a family treasure.”

Participants enjoyed a dairy dinner buffet, and a musical concert by Israeli Singer, Yoel Sharabi.