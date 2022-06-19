 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neighbors | ACIT GRAD STUDYING ABROAD

NEIGHBORS | ACIT GRAD STUDYING ABROAD

 Kelly Hoey, provided

ACIT graduate Nidhi Patel, class of 2018, is currently finishing her undergraduate degree at Harvard University. Patel, along with 22 other U.S students, were selected to be a part of the 2022 Class of Cambridge Scholars at the University of Cambridge in England. Patel will be studying at Lucy Cavendish College.

