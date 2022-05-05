National Alliance on Mental Illness kicks off National Mental Health Awareness Month

The National Alliance on Mental Illness for Atlantic and Cape May Counties is kicking off National Mental Health Awareness Month by returning to in-person support groups starting Monday.

Two support groups will run concurrently the second Monday of every month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. Meetings are peer-led by trained volunteers who address the concerns of family members, friends and loved ones with mental health conditions.

NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults 18 and older with a mental health condition. Participants gain the support of peers who understand their experience and gain insight into others’ challenges and successes.

NAMI also will offer the option for those who cannot meet in person of a Zoom Family Support Group the fourth Wednesday of every month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The first meeting will start May 25. Links for this meeting can be found at namiacm.org; go to the calendar at the top of the page, select the meeting you would like to attend and click on the link.

For more information and to register for all support groups, visit namiacm.org or call 609-741-5125.