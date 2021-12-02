Movie at Beth El Synagogue

MARGATE — Beth El Synagogue will host Movie Day on Monday, Jan. 10 showing “News of the World.” The program begins at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 and includes the movie and snacks. Attendees are asked to bring their card as proof of vaccination to be able to come to the movie.

“News of the World,” is a modest, solid western directed by Paul Greengrass and based on the novel by Paulette Jiles, Tom Hanks plays Captain Jefferson Kidd, a Civil War veteran eking out a post-bellum living as an analog news aggregator. Kidd, who fought on the Confederate side, travels from place to place, peddling a mix of diversion and information. He promises yarns that will distract his audiences from their own troubles, though his choices include reports on a meningitis outbreak, a coal mine fire and a ferry accident.

Five years after the end of the war, a state of simmering hostility persists across much of Texas. Union soldiers patrol the towns and roads, incurring resentment from a white population reluctant to rejoin the United States. Kidd stumbles on the aftermath of a lynching and hears frequent reports of violence against Indians and Mexicans.