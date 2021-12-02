Movie at Beth El Synagogue

MARGATE — Beth El Synagogue will host Movie Day on Monday, Jan. 10 showing “News of the World.” The program begins at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 and includes the movie and snacks. Attendees are asked to bring their card as proof of vaccination to be able to come to the movie.
“News of the World,” is a modest, solid western directed by Paul Greengrass and based on the novel by Paulette Jiles, Tom Hanks plays Captain Jefferson Kidd, a Civil War veteran eking out a post-bellum living as an analog news aggregator. Kidd, who fought on the Confederate side, travels from place to place, peddling a mix of diversion and information. He promises yarns that will distract his audiences from their own troubles, though his choices include reports on a meningitis outbreak, a coal mine fire and a ferry accident.
Five years after the end of the war, a state of simmering hostility persists across much of Texas. Union soldiers patrol the towns and roads, incurring resentment from a white population reluctant to rejoin the United States. Kidd stumbles on the aftermath of a lynching and hears frequent reports of violence against Indians and Mexicans.
Those challenges include various bad guys, wagon trouble, rough terrain and inclement weather. All that and more assails Kidd on his journey in the company of a young girl named Johanna, the child of German farmers, Johanna was kidnapped and raised by the Kiowa tribe, and has now been orphaned twice over. After a flurry of further misfortunes, Kidd takes it upon himself to deliver the girl, who speaks no English, to an aunt and uncle in Castroville, far away in the Hill Country