Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center of Atlantic County Welcomes New Development Director & Associate Executive Director

The New Year brings new leadership to the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate. Brian Adler joins the leadership team as the development director and associate executive director.
Adler will work to streamline the current fundraising and development plan, as well as assisting with the oversite of various departments and services the JCC provides to the greater community. He is an accomplished JCC executive with 26 years of experience in fundraising, development and expertise in nonprofit leadership, including development-focused and executive director roles.
“I am excited to join the staff and family at the Katz JCC and assist with the growth of the agency,” said Adler about his new position.
Adler received his Master’s in Social Work at the University of Pennsylvania as a JCC Association (JCCA) Scholar and has worked in every facet of the JCC, beginning with his role as a counselor at JCC camps at Medford. Over the years, Adler’s talents lead him to the position as camp director and continued as he served the greater community as the associate director and development director at the Katz JCC in Cherry Hill.
After overcoming the challenges of the last two years, the Milton and Betty Katz JCC of Margate is poised to move into the new year with Adler’s expertise in community engagement, fundraising and development.
“Brian brings over 25 years of vast experience and tremendous passion to our community from the JCC in Cherry Hill, where he served in a variety of leadership roles,” stated Katz JCC CEO Marg Rosenblatt. “The Board and staff are excited about the future of our JCC and what this newly created position will do to enhance the center into 2022 and beyond.”
Adler is an avid Philadelphia sports fan and is looking forward to relocating closer to the JCC in Atlantic County with his wife of two years, Reta. He can be reached at badler@jccatlantic.org and is excited to engage with our community here in Atlantic County.