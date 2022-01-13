Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center of Atlantic County Welcomes New Development Director & Associate Executive Director

The New Year brings new leadership to the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate. Brian Adler joins the leadership team as the development director and associate executive director.

Adler will work to streamline the current fundraising and development plan, as well as assisting with the oversite of various departments and services the JCC provides to the greater community. He is an accomplished JCC executive with 26 years of experience in fundraising, development and expertise in nonprofit leadership, including development-focused and executive director roles.

“I am excited to join the staff and family at the Katz JCC and assist with the growth of the agency,” said Adler about his new position.

Adler received his Master’s in Social Work at the University of Pennsylvania as a JCC Association (JCCA) Scholar and has worked in every facet of the JCC, beginning with his role as a counselor at JCC camps at Medford. Over the years, Adler’s talents lead him to the position as camp director and continued as he served the greater community as the associate director and development director at the Katz JCC in Cherry Hill.