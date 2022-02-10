MBA Scholarship essay submissions to address the growing problem of bullying

MARGATE – Many people have witnessed bullying and some have unfortunately been victims of it. According to stopbullying.gov, about 20% of students ages 12-18 experienced bullying nationwide. The Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program is asking students to provide suggestions on how to eliminate bullying.

The two top student essays will each be awarded a $2,500 college scholarship. The program is open to high school seniors residing in Margate/Longport who have attended Margate City schools. To date $115,700, funded by MBA special events and donations, has been awarded through this program since its inception.

Qualifications include the submission of three specific references, a list of activities and awards, and a 250-300-word written essay based on the following prompt: “Bullying is a growing problem in our country and abroad. Your task is to write an essay expressing your thoughts about bullying. Explain what it is and why you believe people bully. In your essay, give at least one concrete example of bullying you have observed in school, on the playground, wherever, and tell how the incident affected you or how you responded. And, finally, suggest at least two possible ways that you and your generation might help to eliminate this growing problem.”