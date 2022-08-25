Mays Landing Tragedy

This week marked the 142nd anniversary of the loss of 30 of Philadelphia’s Riverward souls, in a deadly train wreck in Mays Landing on Aug. 11, 1880.

The majority of the excursionists were first generation Americans, laboring in neighborhood factories at Kensington, Fishtown and Port Richmond. The more than 1,300 blue collar Irish Catholics were making their annual trek from the city to their coastal escape to the beaches of Atlantic City. The 24 cars, two locomotives and two tenders that made up the length of the two trains stretched beyond half a mile.

The two steam engine trains had been in operation less than two months when the rear end collision occurred. This would be their first charter and the largest of the summer season. The number of passengers traveling on the rail excursion that day would be equivalent to the population of the entire village of Mays Landing. The following day, 52 cities nationwide received the news reports by telegraph of the train wreck. The news was shared with thousands of American households from coast to coast as well as Canada, England and Ireland. However, the West Jersey Line that ran trains east to the shore points and south to the Delaware Bay isolated and controlled the narrative between Ocean and Cape May counties. It is because of those efforts to conceal the tragedy locally that 142 years have passed without a proper remembrance service.

This year, on the anniversary date, Mari Dattolo and a local nonprofit, Earth Angels, along with the newly organized Hamilton Creative SustainabiliTeam coordinated a moving tribute to the victims and their descended families. The ceremony included recognizing each of the 30 souls, by releasing memorial roses down the Great Egg Harbor River where the accident took place. Michael Bell performed a number of solemn Irish processional selections on bagpipe.

Plans are underway for this tract of land adjacent to the trestle bridge to become a stop along the upcoming Bikeway West. In an effort to close the 16-mile gap in South Jersey’s Trail Network to Camden County, both sides of the 143-year-old trestle are being considered in the design. Besides being a rest stop for cyclists, a permanent tribute to the lost excursionists is hoped for, as the site is further developed.

Find more on this historic narrative, “Between the Shore and the City: Tragedy at Mays Landing," is available at Amazon.com.

For more information on Bikeway West, see: sjtpo.org/acbikewaywest.