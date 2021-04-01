Masterpiece Advertising surprises Marzilli children and classmates at Playgroups Plus of Margate

Playgroups Plus of Margate, NJ asked the community to help bring some joy to Blasé and Francesca Marzilli, after the unfortunate loss of their mother last year. Masterpiece Advertising gladly stepped up to the plate to lend a hand. On March 23, 2021 Masterpiece Advertising President Phyllis Lacca and Masterpiece Advertising PR Manager Ben Morris visited Playgroups Plus to deliver pizza and cupcakes to all the students with an extra special delivery to Blasé and Francesca Marzilli to help brighten their day. The Easter Basket given to the Marzilli children was filled with toys and gift cards collected by the Masterpiece Team. Masterpiece Advertising extends a special thank you to Storybook Land and Steel Pier who went above and beyond in their contribution! Storybook Land of Egg Harbor Township generously donated 4 tickets and Steel Pier in Atlantic City generously donated 4 tickets for the Wheel and 4 all-day ride wristbands.