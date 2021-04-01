Playgroups Plus of Margate, NJ asked the community to help bring some joy to Blasé and Francesca Marzilli, after the unfortunate loss of their mother last year. Masterpiece Advertising gladly stepped up to the plate to lend a hand. On March 23, 2021 Masterpiece Advertising President Phyllis Lacca and Masterpiece Advertising PR Manager Ben Morris visited Playgroups Plus to deliver pizza and cupcakes to all the students with an extra special delivery to Blasé and Francesca Marzilli to help brighten their day. The Easter Basket given to the Marzilli children was filled with toys and gift cards collected by the Masterpiece Team. Masterpiece Advertising extends a special thank you to Storybook Land and Steel Pier who went above and beyond in their contribution! Storybook Land of Egg Harbor Township generously donated 4 tickets and Steel Pier in Atlantic City generously donated 4 tickets for the Wheel and 4 all-day ride wristbands.
Masterpiece Advertising surprises Marzilli children and classmates at Playgroups Plus of Margate
- Submitted by Ben Morris Public Relations Masterpiece Advertising
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Margate — The 8th Annual JFS & JCC Golf Tournament will once again take to the greens at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township on …
MARGATE — The Fire Department on Tuesday announced it has assisted at least 150 seniors in receiving their COVID-19 vaccines with its "senior …
Margate — Spring into the season and enjoy these nine interactive, entertaining and informative virtual programs and activities in April, offe…
MARGATE — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, salutes sales associates in the Margate office for being the office leade…
MARGATE — The Atlantic City Community Fund (ACCF), a component fund of the Community Foundation of South Jersey, presented Jewish Family Servi…
Jewish Family Service awarded grant from AmeriCorps to support agency’s retired senior volunteer program
MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) has been awarded an AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP competition grant of $72…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE