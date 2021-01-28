Margate scholarship program asks students to describe 2020 in one word

MARGATE — Describing the year 2020 in a sentence, a paragraph or a chapter is difficult enough, but describing it in one word — well that is a challenge.

The Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program is asking students to tackle that challenge for a chance for two students to earn a $2,500 college scholarship. Submissions are being accepted for scholarship program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors residing in Margate or Longport who have attended Margate schools. To date $110,700, funded by MBA special events and donations, has been awarded through this program since its inception.

Qualifications include the submission of three specific references, a list of activities and awards, and a 250-300-word written essay based on the following prompt:

"Using the following statement, write an essay: If I had to describe the year 2020 in one word, it would be _____. In your essay, provide at least three different reasons to support why and how the word you have selected best describes the year 2020 for you. In your essay, do not identify yourself by name."