Margate scholarship program asks students to describe 2020 in one word

MARGATE — Describing the year 2020 in a sentence, a paragraph or a chapter is difficult enough, but describing it in one word — well that is a challenge.
The Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program is asking students to tackle that challenge for a chance for two students to earn a $2,500 college scholarship. Submissions are being accepted for scholarship program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors residing in Margate or Longport who have attended Margate schools. To date $110,700, funded by MBA special events and donations, has been awarded through this program since its inception.
Qualifications include the submission of three specific references, a list of activities and awards, and a 250-300-word written essay based on the following prompt:
"Using the following statement, write an essay: If I had to describe the year 2020 in one word, it would be _____. In your essay, provide at least three different reasons to support why and how the word you have selected best describes the year 2020 for you. In your essay, do not identify yourself by name."
The scholarship founders, Daniel and Maria Walters, were former educators in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District. They began the program as a way to give back to the community. Funds for the first scholarship awarded in 1999 grew out of the first Margate Fall Funfest held in 1998. The annual wine tasting held at Steve & Cookie’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar, has enabled the Margate Business Association to continue the scholarship award. Plans for this year’s event is in the works; see Margatehasmore.com as information becomes available.
Submissions must be postmarked by April 6, 2021, and will not be accepted in person. The judges do not know the identities of the applicants. Scholarship winners will be announced in June. Applications are available through the high school guidance counselor offices and at Margatehasmore.com.
The Margate Business Association exists to promote the economic and physical revitalization and welfare of the businesses and Bay District of Margate, including the advancement of the Margate community through local scholarship, events to promote family activities and providing assistance to local governments and organizations situated in the city.