Margate’s Mega Shopping Weekend to Promote Small Business Plus, a visit from American Sign Language Santa!

MARGATE — The Margate business and restaurant districts will celebrate Shop Small Business weekend beginning Friday, Nov. 26 through to Sunday, Nov. 28 by offering great sales, discounts, contests for shoppers and a drive through town by America Sign Language Santa. Social distancing and mask wearing guidelines will be followed.
Santa will leave from the Margate Fire Station on Washington Avenue at noon on Saturday, Nov. 27, travel up Cedar Grove to Atlantic Avenue down to Coolidge Avenue and will then be escorted down the length of Ventnor Avenue by the Margate City Fire Department and the Margate City Police Department to Bocca Coal Fired Bistro. Lucy the Elephant (the inflatable version) will also be a part of the festivities. Santa, his elves along and some very special characters, will be available for pictures and visits both outside of Bocca and then inside the restaurant where children can enjoy a complimentary slice of pizza and beverage along with a wrapped Wawa cookie and craft kit.
Children can drop off their letters to Santa at his slotted mailbox in the foyer of Bocca from Saturday, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
A series of contests will be held including “Receipts Are All The Rage” where a lucky winner will receive a Margate gift card, and “Your Favorite Business Photo Contest.” On Saturday, a scavenger hunt for coupons hidden in small holiday boxes will be placed throughout the business districts, nothing will be hidden inside a business. Sustainable Margate will be distributing reusable bags on Saturday at Bocca and participants can spin a wheel or play the quiz game to win prizes.
Enjoy the spirit of the holiday season by visiting the beautifully lighted Margate recreation fields on Jerome Avenue. The display will begin Thanksgiving eve, Wednesday, Nov. 24 and the lights will go on daily at dusk. Be sure to bring your camera!
For additional information on these events and much more go to www.margatehasmore.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Sponsors and participants are Margate Business Association, Bocca, Wawa, Colmar Home Center, 95.1 WAYV and 100.7 WZXL
The Margate Business Association exists to promote the economic and physical revitalization and welfare of the businesses and Bay District of Margate, including the advancement of the Margate Community through local scholarship, events to promote family activities and providing assistance to local governments and organizations situated in the City of Margate, the County of Atlantic, and the State of New Jersey.