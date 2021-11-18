Margate’s Mega Shopping Weekend to Promote Small Business Plus, a visit from American Sign Language Santa!

MARGATE — The Margate business and restaurant districts will celebrate Shop Small Business weekend beginning Friday, Nov. 26 through to Sunday, Nov. 28 by offering great sales, discounts, contests for shoppers and a drive through town by America Sign Language Santa. Social distancing and mask wearing guidelines will be followed.

Santa will leave from the Margate Fire Station on Washington Avenue at noon on Saturday, Nov. 27, travel up Cedar Grove to Atlantic Avenue down to Coolidge Avenue and will then be escorted down the length of Ventnor Avenue by the Margate City Fire Department and the Margate City Police Department to Bocca Coal Fired Bistro. Lucy the Elephant (the inflatable version) will also be a part of the festivities. Santa, his elves along and some very special characters, will be available for pictures and visits both outside of Bocca and then inside the restaurant where children can enjoy a complimentary slice of pizza and beverage along with a wrapped Wawa cookie and craft kit.

Children can drop off their letters to Santa at his slotted mailbox in the foyer of Bocca from Saturday, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.