Thirteen lifeguards from the Margate City Beach Patrol gathered on July 5 to pick up litter from the beaches after the Fourth of July weekend.

The cleanup is one of many hosted by the Margate City Lifeguard Association. Two groups of lifeguards at Washington Avenue and Huntington Avenue picked up trash across all the beaches in Margate. These guards volunteered because they care about the beaches in Margate and want to ensure their local environment is free from harmful litter.