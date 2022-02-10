Margate library named one of America's star libraries

MARGATE CITY — For the second year in a row, the Margate City Public Library has received a three-star ranking from the Library Journal in its annual “America’s Star Libraries” report. More than 5,800 libraries were reviewed, with only 261 making the list. The Margate’s scores made it the most improved library among other three-star libraries in its category.
“Our library serves a vibrant and engaged community, and the report shows that we do an outstanding job of keeping pace with it,” says Jim Cahill, the library’s director. “The Library Journal’s recognition of Margate as a star library shows how much our community members appreciate and use their library. I’m proud that our team delivers top-notch service to everyone who walks through the door. Our operational model may need to adapt to a changing world, but our customer-centered focus will remain constant.”
Library Journal has produced the report for the last 14 years and uses data compiled by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The current dataset is from 2019, reflecting pre-pandemic activity. Metrics include population, physical circulation, e-material circulation, library visits and program attendance. According to Cahill, earning a place on the list is a prestigious accomplishment, since only four percent of libraries nationwide make the cut. The rankings demonstrate that the Margate Library services its community effectively and efficiently, he commented.