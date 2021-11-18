Margate Homeowners Association to Host Food Collection for Jewish Family Service

The MHA will collect canned, bottled or bags of food to donate to the Food Pantry at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. With more than 100,000 pounds of food to be distributed by JFS to individuals and families in the community this year, the collection will assure the pantry shelves continue to remain well-stocked to help those in need. Donors may shop in advance and drop-off at the Casel’s collection site or pick-up some extra products when in the supermarket that day.