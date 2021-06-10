Margate Homeowners Association donates recreation supplies

The Margate Homeowners Association donated automated companion cats and dogs and assorted supplies to Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) for use by the residents.

“We are grateful for this generous donation,” said Missy Rundio, director of recreation, SGLC. “It comes at a perfect time, as activities begin to resume at the Home.”

The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law, and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. The 125,000 square-foot senior Living Center features a continuum of services which include assisted living, short- and long-term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof. For more information, visit seashoregardens.org.