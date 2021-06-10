 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Margate Homeowners Association donates recreation supplies
0 comments

Margate Homeowners Association donates recreation supplies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
061021-cat-cdb-gal-autopets Homeowners Association

Margate Homeowners Association board members delivered their donation to Seashore Gardens Living Center. Pictured, from left to right, are Assistant Recreation Director Cindy Weinraub, Director of Recreation Missy Rundio, Jay Weintraub and Calvin Tesler.

 FELICIA NIVEN, PROVIDED

The Margate Homeowners Association donated automated companion cats and dogs and assorted supplies to Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) for use by the residents.  

“We are grateful for this generous donation,” said Missy Rundio, director of recreation, SGLC. “It comes at a perfect time, as activities begin to resume at the Home.” 

The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law, and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. The 125,000 square-foot senior Living Center features a continuum of services which include assisted living, short- and long-term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof. For more information, visit seashoregardens.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News