Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Margate’s marquee event Fall Funfest By The Bay will take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26.

The Margate Fall Funfest By The Bay, was started in 1998 by Margate Business Association founder and president Joseph Tozzi. The event held annually on Amherst Avenue, grew and realized crowds of 20,000 people from throughout the tri-state area all coming to enjoy the spectacular flavors, crafts and entertainment in Margate. The event is designed to give a boost to local businesses in the shoulder season and to showcase so many of Margate’s attributes. Funfest took a three-year break beginning in 2004 but came back strong from 2007-2019; only to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Vendors from throughout the region will be offering unique crafts and savory food including seafood, barbecued meats, pizza, funnel cakes, acai bowls, fruit shakes, cheesesteaks, Tin Cup sodas and much more.

The beer gardens and a special Tito’s Handmade Vodka tent will provide a wide array of adult beverages. Amherst Avenue’s signature bars and restaurants will be offering delectable foods and beverages. A dozen musical bands will be featured on the main stage, playing everything from rock, to country, to jazz.