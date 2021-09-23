Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Margate’s marquee event Fall Funfest By The Bay will take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26.
The Margate Fall Funfest By The Bay, was started in 1998 by Margate Business Association founder and president Joseph Tozzi. The event held annually on Amherst Avenue, grew and realized crowds of 20,000 people from throughout the tri-state area all coming to enjoy the spectacular flavors, crafts and entertainment in Margate. The event is designed to give a boost to local businesses in the shoulder season and to showcase so many of Margate’s attributes. Funfest took a three-year break beginning in 2004 but came back strong from 2007-2019; only to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
Vendors from throughout the region will be offering unique crafts and savory food including seafood, barbecued meats, pizza, funnel cakes, acai bowls, fruit shakes, cheesesteaks, Tin Cup sodas and much more.
The beer gardens and a special Tito’s Handmade Vodka tent will provide a wide array of adult beverages. Amherst Avenue’s signature bars and restaurants will be offering delectable foods and beverages. A dozen musical bands will be featured on the main stage, playing everything from rock, to country, to jazz.
The fun kicks off on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and continues through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Amherst Avenue, between Decatur and Coolidge Avenues. Free jitney shuttle service is available all along Ventnor and Amherst Avenues and from the parking lot at the Eugene Tighe School on 7804 Amherst Avenue. Just look for the “Free Funfest Jitney” sign in the jitney window.
New this year is a Saturday Cornhole Tournament with a $500 top prize and open to all ages. Register online at margatehasmore.com or day of on Washington Avenue at 12:30 p.m., tournament begins at 1 p.m.. The event is hosted by Colmar True Value Home Center with music provided by 95.1 WAYV. Sunday is free cornhole recreational play.
The 95.1 WAYV Kid’s Stage will be featuring the Emerald Isle Academy of Irish Dances performance troupe and Currier’s Magical Mania and One-Man Circus juggler and magical illusions. The excitement continues with performances by the talented students of Suzie Neustadter, vocalist Christine Piper and Blake’s Gymnastics.
Attractions will include special guests, Miss New Jersey Alyssa Sullivan and daily parades, autograph and photo sessions featuring the Jersey String Band with Captain Pat Walton. Buzz Lightyear, Cinderella, Paw Patrol, Darth Vader, ACUA’s Supercan mascot and new to Funfest, Poppy Troll & her flash mob dance where all are welcome to participate! Make sure to stop by and visit the Lucy the Elephant booth, Alissa Dirato face painting, pumpkin decorating and Margate City municipal departments: police, fire, public works and recreation.
On Sunday, visitors can enjoy Steve and Cookie’s 24th Annual Dog Show featuring best dressed farm animal small/large dogs and prettiest/most handsome small/large dog categories! Register online at steveandcookies.com or 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on site at Steve & Cookie’s before the show. A K-9 demonstration will be held at 11:30 a.m. by Scent Works K-9 Academy.
Ray Scott’s Dock “Wetland Wonderland” will be hosting a myriad of activities including turtle releases, local wildlife artists, and a new addition Skelfish Metals artistic depictions of bay life. Highlights also include Turtle Encounters Jeff Quicksall and Barry Winakur, and spectacular back-bay eco kayak tours. Reservations are suggested and there is an admission fee the eco-kayak tour. For more information contact Ray Scott’s Dock at 609-822-6819.
Dozens of juried artisans offering a wide variety of handmade crafts including; pottery, photography, fall décor, culinary artisans, handmade candles, soaps, and unique jewelry will be at Funfest. New crafters include Collier’s Candle Company, soy candles poured into Mason jars, Pet Portraits by Joe Brewer painted art work of your pet, Sand Jewels LLC, handmade glass art, jewelry pendants, ornaments, candle holders, plaques, wine charms, coasters, mosaics, magnets, keychains and more.
Sponsor tents will feature exciting FREE activities and giveaways. T-Mobile will be patrolling the site giving random acts of kindness awards; WAWA will be randomly handing out product coupons; Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s environmental giveaways, waste disposal information, and participants of all ages are invited spin to the environmental trivia question wheel and be on the lookout for Supercan mascot; Renewal by Andersen is offering 25% off select services and items; Hartman Home Team Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach Hartman Realtors interactive activities and South Jersey Electric Vehicles golf cart display.
A NEW activity presented by 95.1 WAYV now offers listeners a chance to be “DJ for a Day” with their interactive display that puts participants in front of a live microphone, with a custom radio station music bed, script and backdrop. Create your “DJ” name, then the station records your audio and video, posting on station socials for your friends and family to see! This activity is FREE and is open to people of all ages!
Visitors will enjoy shopping at local businesses Christina’s Boutique, Lilly, Heritage Surf & Sport, Steelfin plus others.
SCAREFEST After Dark will continue the weekend’s fun into the night of the Sept. 25, from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. SCAREFEST After Dark is all about costumes and tastings, dancing and mischief, guests are invited to get a jump on Halloween and arrive dressed in costume! This is a special adults-only event, admission to the tasting is $20 (advance ticket purchase), $25 day of and includes five samplings of wine & spirits, finger foods, and access to the Spooktacularly decorated lounge on the Washington Avenue Pier and the special Tito’s Handmade Vodka tent.
To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite at SCAREFEST AFTER DARK. A wicked good time featuring live music by Mas Tequila Orchestra where all are invited to dance in the street at Washington and Amherst Avenues
This year, all of our booths on the fairground will be spaced 6 feet apart for safety. MBA staff members will be wearing masks at all of the service points that the MBA controls. There will also be hand sanitizing stations throughout the fairground. If any additional guidelines for outdoor event are issued by the City, State, or Federal government or further recommendations are made by the CDC, the MBA will most certainly comply.
For more information and updates visit or download the Catch the Margate Wave App.