Margate Cornhole League to host tournament June 26
The “Catch the Wave” Margate Cornhole League and the Margate Business Association will host a tournament at Beachstock, The Planet’s Biggest Beach Party, on Saturday, June 26 on the beach at Huntington Avenue.

Teams of two will vie for cash prizes of $1,000 first place, $500 second place and $250 for third place. Registration is $50 per team and can be done online at margatehasmore.com or at the tournament site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (look for the Colmar Home Center “Chill Zone” and cornhole wind feathers on the beach!). Tournament play will begin at 2 p.m.

The Beachstock tournament comes on the heels of a highly successful spring league featuring 42 teams and 84 players competing weekly at host sponsors: Bocca, Ventura’s Greenhouse, Robert’s Place and Maynard’s. Summer league play will begin on July 12 and registrations are still being accepted on the MBA website; cost is $80 per team and includes a T-shirt.

If volleyball is your game, register your team to participate in the Beachstock Volleyball Tournament. Visit margatehasmore.com to register.

