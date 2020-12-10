 Skip to main content
Margate Community Church to hold Live Nativity
The Live Nativity will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Margate Community Church.

 Brenda Taube / provided

MARGATE — All are invited and welcomed to attend Margate Community Church’s annual Live Nativity 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, on the church’s front lawn.

The Live Nativity this year will serve as a special family/children’s service with actors and animals, which will be available for petting. The Christmas Story will be read and soloists will sing Christmas Carols. Guests can sing along under their masks. Surprises will be distributed to all children.

This will be a family opportunity so please invite your family, friends and neighbors. The Rev. Vicky Ney encourages the whole community to attend the event and share in the spirit of Christmas during this most challenging holiday season.

Margate Community Church is at 8900 Ventnor Parkway.

For more information, contact the church office at 609-822-7147.

