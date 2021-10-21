Margate City Library presents South Jersey Players, Inc.'s Park Plays

Margate City Public Library presents “Park Plays”, five one-act shows and five one-minute teasers, performed by the South Jersey Players, Inc. and performed under the tent at the Russell C. Roney Library Park, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate.

Show dates and times are Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. Local actors will skillfully bring plays by local playwrights to life with direction by Tom Chin, Heidi Mae, Marlene May, Sam Sardina, and Edward Shakespeare.

The shows are free to the public, but reservations are requested by calling 347-920-6399.