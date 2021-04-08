Margate Catch the Wave cornhole league builds momentum with players, sponsors

MARGATE — This summer will hold the chance for a lot more fun with the inaugural Margate Catch the Wave Cornhole League, debuting Monday, May 3.

Teams of two players will compete in 10 regular season matches during the spring and summer leagues on Monday nights from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Matches will be held at host sponsors Ventura’s Greenhouse, Robert’s Place, Bocca Coal Fired Bistro and Maynard’s Café. There will also be major tournaments at Beachstock on June 26 and Funfest on Sept. 25 and 26.

Free, family friendly recreational cornhole play will also be available on Thrilling Thursdays in July and August, before the free movie on the beach, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Huntington Avenue beach.

Cornhole is a quickly growing, competitive sport that is easy to play for anyone; however, players must be 21 or older to participate in the league. National cornhole tournaments have been broadcast on ESPN and is increasingly popular in shore communities where it can be played on the beach as well as in the backyard.

Cornhole boards are placed 27 feet apart and players toss 4 bean bags per round, trying to amass 21 points by getting bags through the hole or by landing on the board.