Margate Business Association's Daniel and Maria Walters scholarship award winners

Margate student residents, Madelyn Fox and Gavin Parto, will each receive $2500 scholarships from the Margate Business Association’s annual Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. The two students bested a field of ten scholarship applicants who submitted essays on the topic, “If I had to describe the year 2020 in one word, it would be ... .”

Senior Madelyn Fox, from Atlantic City High School, chose the word “community” for her essay. In her words, “Communities developed unique strategies to come together throughout the pandemic. Despite the adversity faced, community was a common theme of 2020.” Madelyn, an active community volunteer, outstanding athlete, and member of the National Honor Society, will attend Temple University in the fall pursuing a career in Exercise and Sport Science.

Gavin Parto, who will graduate from Ocean City High School, is a Distinguished Honors student and Varsity Letter athlete. For his essay, Gavin chose the word “limitless” and stated in his essay, “The year 2020 was a year in which the entire world was tested and pushed past what anyone of us could have imagined.” Gavin will attend the University of South Carolina where he will pursue Business/Entrepreneurial Studies.

The Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program has awarded over $115,000 in scholarships since the inception of the program.