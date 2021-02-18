Margate Business Association and Sustainable Margate team up to present Earth Day 2021 Virtual Poster Contest

MARGATE — A dolphin jumping through the waves, a beautiful butterfly visiting a garden, draw a picture of your favorite critter found on or around the beach or bay happily living in a clean environment. The Margate Business Association and Sustainable Margate are teaming up to present Earth Day 2021 Virtual Poster Contest to raise awareness of the importance of a healthy ecosystem. Children and adults are invited to participate. Poster focal points should reflect environmental and marine awareness within our seaside community.

“The MBA and Sustainable Margate look forward to seeing all the creative work our community has to offer and how we can all work towards protecting our precious resources. With the ocean on one side and the wetlands on the other, we are surrounded by 2 environmentally sensitive ecosystems that need our protection. This year’s Earth Day event is our way of presenting an awareness of our environment and how we can all become better stewards of our planet. And what’s a better way to learn about our environment then to do this in a fun and engaging way?” said Steve Jasiecki, a member of Sustainable Margate.