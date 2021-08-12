 Skip to main content
MANNA at the Shore helps Atlantic City’s St. Monica’s
Tonia Howard, Manna at the Shore board member, and Reverend John Scotland.

 Sherry Hoffman, provided

ATLANTIC CITY — MANNA at the Shore recently donated $1,500 to Atlantic City’s St. Monica’s Church on Pennsylvania Avenue. The contribution will help keep the food pantry there stocked and available to anyone who needs food.

“The only budget we have,” says Reverend John Scotland, “is used to run the buildings, pay the utilities and to pay Codi (Career Opportunity Development) for the staff. Our next step is to renovate the kitchen so we can prepare and hand out hot takeout food.”

Volunteers and donors recently created a beautiful vegetable garden on the property which is also open to the community. With an eye on conservation, they are finishing a reclamation project – a rain garden where rainwater is collected in barrels and then used to irrigate the garden.

It’s apparent at St. Monica’s that “it takes a village.” “It’s a collaboration,” says Reverend Scotland, “of Sister Jean’s Kitchen, Cookie Till’s “Work In Progress,” C.R.O.P.S. (Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces) and hard-working volunteers.

MANNA at the Shore began 27 years ago as a Social Action Project of Beth Israel in Northfield. Prior to the pandemic, volunteers prepared and delivered, with South Jersey AIDS Alliance, 2,000 meals every month to people living with HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses.

Due to COVID-19, the funds from our generous patrons are being donated to organizations that distribute food to those who need it. We are all one family and when we can’t work separately, we pull together and help anyone who needs it.

