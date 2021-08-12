MANNA at the Shore helps Atlantic City’s St. Monica’s

ATLANTIC CITY — MANNA at the Shore recently donated $1,500 to Atlantic City’s St. Monica’s Church on Pennsylvania Avenue. The contribution will help keep the food pantry there stocked and available to anyone who needs food.

“The only budget we have,” says Reverend John Scotland, “is used to run the buildings, pay the utilities and to pay Codi (Career Opportunity Development) for the staff. Our next step is to renovate the kitchen so we can prepare and hand out hot takeout food.”

Volunteers and donors recently created a beautiful vegetable garden on the property which is also open to the community. With an eye on conservation, they are finishing a reclamation project – a rain garden where rainwater is collected in barrels and then used to irrigate the garden.

It’s apparent at St. Monica’s that “it takes a village.” “It’s a collaboration,” says Reverend Scotland, “of Sister Jean’s Kitchen, Cookie Till’s “Work In Progress,” C.R.O.P.S. (Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces) and hard-working volunteers.