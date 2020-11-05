Longport Public Library lists November virtual events

Joanne Kinsey of Rutgers Edu will present this virtual lecture, Cultivate Calm in Your Life. Everyone needs a few simple strategies to help create moments of calm in their day. Kinsey is the family and community health sciences educator for the Rutgers Cooperative Extension in Atlantic and Ocean counties. Her specialization areas are nutrition, worksite wellness and healthy lifestyle; human development; laughter therapy; and technology in education.

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m.: Family-Friendly Bingo Night

People of all ages are invited to participate in the library's virtual Family-Friendly Bingo. Multiple rounds will take place, with different patterns, and at least one winner in each round. Materials must be picked up from Longport Public Library prior to the event.

Tuesday, Nov. 10 6:30 p.m.: 2020 FALL LECTURE SERIES: Cooking Basics & Kitchen Hacks

Joanne Kinsey of Rutgers Edu will present this virtual lecture, Cooking Basics & Kitchen Hacks. Many people are cooking meals at home these days. This session will cover basic cooking skills, equipment and simple tips to make your cooking experience more nutritious and easier.

Monday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.: Sandy Pages Book Club, “The Vanishing Half”