Longport Public Library lists November virtual events

LONGPORT — The Longport Public Library has a variety of online events scheduled for the upcoming weeks.
Registration is required for all events except the Monica Nask Art Exhibit. To register, call 609-487-7403.
For more information on events, call 609-487-7403 or see longportpubliclibrary.org.
The library is at 2305 Atlantic Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The library is closed Sunday.
The library has the following events scheduled:
November and December: Monica Nask Art Exhibit
See Longport Public Library's website to view artwork by this month's featured local artist, Monica Nask. This exhibit is only available online at longportpubliclibrary.org/about-us/art-gallery.
Wednesdays and Saturdays, now through Dec. 30: Craft for Kids
Pick up the materials from Longport Public Library for this twice weekly craft session. Autumn craft themes include doorhangers, bracelets, and more. Most crafts include all materials required. Crafts are for ages 3-8, adult assistance may be required.
Monday, Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m.: 2020 FALL LECTURE SERIES: Cultivate Calm in Your Life
Joanne Kinsey of Rutgers Edu will present this virtual lecture, Cultivate Calm in Your Life. Everyone needs a few simple strategies to help create moments of calm in their day. Kinsey is the family and community health sciences educator for the Rutgers Cooperative Extension in Atlantic and Ocean counties. Her specialization areas are nutrition, worksite wellness and healthy lifestyle; human development; laughter therapy; and technology in education.
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m.: Family-Friendly Bingo Night
People of all ages are invited to participate in the library's virtual Family-Friendly Bingo. Multiple rounds will take place, with different patterns, and at least one winner in each round. Materials must be picked up from Longport Public Library prior to the event.
Tuesday, Nov. 10 6:30 p.m.: 2020 FALL LECTURE SERIES: Cooking Basics & Kitchen Hacks
Joanne Kinsey of Rutgers Edu will present this virtual lecture, Cooking Basics & Kitchen Hacks. Many people are cooking meals at home these days. This session will cover basic cooking skills, equipment and simple tips to make your cooking experience more nutritious and easier.
Monday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.: Sandy Pages Book Club, “The Vanishing Half”
The Sandy Pages book club will meet to discuss "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett. This is a free virtual event open to anyone who has read the month’s discussion title. Copies of the material are available to Longport Public Library patrons.
Monday, Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m.: 2020 FALL LECTURE SERIES: Cooking Your Way to a Healthy Heart
Joanne Kinsey of Rutgers Edu will present this virtual lecture, Cooking Your Way to a Healthy Heart. This session will cover using longevity tips from around the world. It will provide ideas and recipes to help you maintain a healthy heart and lifestyle.
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m.: Family-Friendly Bingo Night
People of all ages are invited to participate in the library's virtual Family-Friendly Bingo. Multiple rounds will take place, with different patterns, and at least one winner in each round. Materials must be picked up from Longport Public Library prior to the event.
