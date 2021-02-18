Longport opens vaccine registration assistance program for residents without computer access or difficulty registering online

The Longport Board of Commissioners has implemented a program for residents who do not have computer access or are having difficulty pre-registering online for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Several residents have called me for assistance pre-registering for the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of our elderly residents don’t have computer access or email addresses and this can be an issue when trying to register online,” said Nick Russo, Mayor. “We see this as a means to help those most vulnerable in our community. Navigating the online pre-registration system can be extremely challenging. We hope this program will help those who need assistance get registered and scheduled for a vaccination.”

Those who need assistance can call 609.823.2731 ext. 102 between the hours of 9 and 11 am to speak with a borough employee or volunteer who will directly input their information into the State vaccination registration system. Some of the information that is needed to pre-register includes the individual’s name, address, phone number, date of birth, employment information, existing medical conditions, as well as other information. Please note that financial information, health insurance, or an individual’s Social Security Number will not be asked or required for the process.