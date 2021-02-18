Longport opens vaccine registration assistance program for residents without computer access or difficulty registering online

The Longport Board of Commissioners has implemented a program for residents who do not have computer access or are having difficulty pre-registering online for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Several residents have called me for assistance pre-registering for the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of our elderly residents don’t have computer access or email addresses and this can be an issue when trying to register online,” said Nick Russo, Mayor. “We see this as a means to help those most vulnerable in our community. Navigating the online pre-registration system can be extremely challenging. We hope this program will help those who need assistance get registered and scheduled for a vaccination.”
Those who need assistance can call 609.823.2731 ext. 102 between the hours of 9 and 11 am to speak with a borough employee or volunteer who will directly input their information into the State vaccination registration system. Some of the information that is needed to pre-register includes the individual’s name, address, phone number, date of birth, employment information, existing medical conditions, as well as other information. Please note that financial information, health insurance, or an individual’s Social Security Number will not be asked or required for the process.
If the individual does not have an email address for the pre-registration process, the Borough has dedicated an email address for COVID-19 vaccine registrations. Residents will need to provide a telephone number so updates and vaccination information can be relayed back to them.
The Borough is also requesting that residents who know of individuals in the community who might benefit from the COVID-19 Vaccination Pre-Registration Assistance Program to please share this information with them.
The Borough would like to also remind residents that using the assistance program will not help ‘fast track’ an appointment for a vaccination. It simply helps individuals pre-register and schedule the COVID-19 vaccination. The process is the same as it would be for anyone else and registrants are asked to be patient as the process may take some time before a vaccination date can be scheduled.
“These are clearly unchartered waters and getting all Americans vaccinated is a reasonable and achievable goal with local government assistance,” said Russo. “We are all in this together and need to help each other during these challenging times.”