Longport American Legion plans welcome for Wounded Warrior honoree

In September 2012, American Legion Post 469 in Longport sponsored its first Wounded Warrior Week. Previously, several members of the Post would travel to Walter Reed Hospital near Washington, D.C., to spend a day visiting with individual soldiers who had been wounded in action in Iraq and Afghanistan.
One of the legion members, Donal Sheahan, came up with the idea of working with the various military services to identify a wounded warrior each year and bring that warrior to the Jersey Shore, along with the family, for a one-week-all-expense-paid vacation. Members of the Post got behind that idea and made it a reality.
This month, Post 469 will sponsor its 10th annual Wounded Warrior Week from Sept. 22-29. Arriving here from their home in Crestview, Florida, will be U.S. Army Major Todd Berrios and his wife Maricela (Mari). Todd and Mari are “Army brats” — children of parents who served in the Army, and moved around from one base to another, often living for years in foreign countries.
It was in Germany in 1988, while both their fathers were stationed there, that Todd and Mari first met. It was during their senior year in high school. They became high school sweethearts and have been together, ever since. They were married on Dec. 11, 1993 and have three grown children, Alicia, 25; Luis, 22; and Alexander, 20. Todd and Mari have decided to leave their children “home alone” as they escape on their own to the Jersey Shore for a well deserved vacation.
Major Berrios began his military career in August 1992 in the U.S. Marine Corps. During his seven years with the Marines, he served a tour in Iwakuni, Japan. In 1999, he left the Marines to join the Army, and shortly thereafter entered the Special Forces Qualification Course. He graduated in early 2003 as a Special Forces Weapons sergeant and subsequently deployed to Suriname, Afghanistan and Colombia.
It was his dream to become an officer, so Major Berrios gradually earned his bachelor’s degree from Troy University and was then accepted into the Army’s Officer Candidate School. He was commissioned in 2009 as an engineer and was stationed in Hohenfels, Germany. Major Berrios then applied to reenter the Special Forces community — this time as an officer. Once again, he tackled the rigorous challenges of the qualification course, and in June of 2015 he graduated as a Special Forces Officer.
Major Berrios was wounded in action on Feb. 8, 2020 in Afghanistan. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is currently recovering from his injuries. He has many awards and decorations, including the Bronze Star Medal (twice), and the Purple Heart Medal.
During their visit to the Jersey Shore, Todd and Mari will be staying at a lovely beach block home in Longport. They will be hosted for dinners, shows, boating excursions and various activities in our area, including a military-style ceremony and reception in their honor.
All this is something they have already been informed of. What they don’t know is that on the evening of their arrival, they will be taken to Ventnor Plaza and placed in a beautiful white limo convertible — top down. A motorcade will be waiting for them at Ventnor Plaza, with police vehicles and fire engines from the Downbeach communities and dozens of American Legion Riders on their Harley motorcycles.
The motorcade is scheduled to depart Ventnor Plaza at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and travel along Dorset Avenue to Atlantic Avenue and then down Atlantic Avenue to Longport.
American Legion Post 469 members are asking residents of local communities to come out along the parade route to cheer on our special guests and give them a warm Jersey Shore welcome. American flags, as well as signs and posters would be wonderful!
Those along the parade route will only have a moment to wave to our Wounded Warrior couple as they go by, but the images of your being there will remain with Todd and Mari for a lifetime. So, please take the time to be along Dorset or Atlantic Avenues by 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 to greet a true American hero and his wife.
Any questions about Wounded Warrior Week, please contact Larry Pacentrilli at 609-513-3578 or email Lapace@comcast.net.
Anyone wanting to support Post 469’s WWW can mail a contribution to: American Legion Post 469, P.O. Box 441, Longport, NJ 08403. All contributors will be invited to the welcoming BBQ to greet and meet Todd and Mari.