Longport American Legion plans welcome for Wounded Warrior honoree

All this is something they have already been informed of. What they don’t know is that on the evening of their arrival, they will be taken to Ventnor Plaza and placed in a beautiful white limo convertible — top down. A motorcade will be waiting for them at Ventnor Plaza, with police vehicles and fire engines from the Downbeach communities and dozens of American Legion Riders on their Harley motorcycles.

The motorcade is scheduled to depart Ventnor Plaza at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and travel along Dorset Avenue to Atlantic Avenue and then down Atlantic Avenue to Longport.

American Legion Post 469 members are asking residents of local communities to come out along the parade route to cheer on our special guests and give them a warm Jersey Shore welcome. American flags, as well as signs and posters would be wonderful!

Those along the parade route will only have a moment to wave to our Wounded Warrior couple as they go by, but the images of your being there will remain with Todd and Mari for a lifetime. So, please take the time to be along Dorset or Atlantic Avenues by 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 to greet a true American hero and his wife.

Any questions about Wounded Warrior Week, please contact Larry Pacentrilli at 609-513-3578 or email Lapace@comcast.net.

Anyone wanting to support Post 469’s WWW can mail a contribution to: American Legion Post 469, P.O. Box 441, Longport, NJ 08403. All contributors will be invited to the welcoming BBQ to greet and meet Todd and Mari.