Local musician Hartman goes from Mainland Regional to Spotify

"You have to have a sense of humor, you have to have empathy for your students, and you have to have genuine passion for the work you’re doing. My favorite teachers were always the unorthodox ones: those who bent the rules, worked outside of the box, and surprised us daily," he said. "Those teachers inspired passion in me, because they were passionate themselves. That’s something I tried to emulate as a teacher. I went out of my way to demonstrate concern and love for my students by being fully present and dedicated to their experience.”

While singing and songwriting took a back seat to a successful teaching and coaching career, Hartman never stopped playing with the music and lyrics in his head. He has been recording professionally since 1988 and had his first hit with a song he wrote titled “Young Love.”

Since then, he has released many songs, albums and EP’s that can be heard on Spotify. Hartman said he was planning to play at some local spots when the pandemic hit in early 2020.

“I have spent a lot of this past 18 months writing and recording with my writing partners Kit Worton and Bob Fowler," Hartman said.