Linwood PTO food truck night

LINWOOD — The Linwood PTO food truck night was held May 17 at the Belhaven Middle School parking lot and was open to the entire community.

People came from throughout the area.

It was such a successful and fun family event that the PTO hopes to make it a regular event not just in the spring, but possibly in the fall as well.

A small portion of all sales came back to the PTO for future programs and funds needed throughout the school year.

The PTO offsets the costs of field trips, hosts father-daughter & mother-son dances, covers the cost of assemblies and provides a variety of small grant funding at both Seaview and Belhaven.

There were several participating food vendors; Go Cakes!NJ, Josie Kelly’s, Wholly Bowls, Maui Joe’s, Big Papa Jai’s and Tony Boloneys.

The Usual Suspects provided live music as well.

