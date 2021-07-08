Law offices of Melissa Rosenblum makes two-year commitment to Jewish Family Service

MARGATE – Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) is pleased to welcome the Law Offices of Melissa Rosenblum, LLC, as an agency Builder donor. Her commitment of $2,500 annually over the next two years will help fund services and programs including the food pantry, counseling, vocational assistance and more.
“We are excited to have the Law Offices of Melissa Rosenblum join our esteemed list of agency donors. Melissa’s philanthropic commitment and volunteer efforts truly help those in need as she proudly gives back to the community where she lives and works,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS’ Chief Executive Officer. “For the past five years, Melissa has supported JFS’ events including the Golf Tournament, Cocktail Party, and Herb Dinner. More so, she continues to be a valued member of JFS’ Board of Directors, and most recently, was appointed to the position of Vice President,” Andrea added.
For nearly 25 years, Melissa Rosenblum has proudly served as a Criminal Defense Lawyer where she takes a client-focused approach with the legal process. Melissa’s dedication and focus encompasses children’s issues, women’s rights and criminal law. Highly regarded by colleagues and those in the judicial system, Melissa was recognized by the New Jersey State Bar Association in 2020 as Professional Lawyer of the Year – Atlantic County. She also has been recognized as a recipient of the Super Lawyers Award for the past three years.
“During this unprecedented time, JFS has been instrumental in ensuring food, housing and mental health care to our community. I am proud and honored to be able to support its mission and goals, and look forward to our continued partnership,” said Melissa Rosenblum, Esq.
For more information about JFS programs, services or agency donor opportunities, visit jfsatlantic.org.