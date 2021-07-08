Law offices of Melissa Rosenblum makes two-year commitment to Jewish Family Service

MARGATE – Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) is pleased to welcome the Law Offices of Melissa Rosenblum, LLC, as an agency Builder donor. Her commitment of $2,500 annually over the next two years will help fund services and programs including the food pantry, counseling, vocational assistance and more.

“We are excited to have the Law Offices of Melissa Rosenblum join our esteemed list of agency donors. Melissa’s philanthropic commitment and volunteer efforts truly help those in need as she proudly gives back to the community where she lives and works,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS’ Chief Executive Officer. “For the past five years, Melissa has supported JFS’ events including the Golf Tournament, Cocktail Party, and Herb Dinner. More so, she continues to be a valued member of JFS’ Board of Directors, and most recently, was appointed to the position of Vice President,” Andrea added.