 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Knights of Columbus Scholarship Awards

  • 0

Knights of Columbus Villa Marie Council No. 6342 of Absecon and Galloway Township awarded nine scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year from the Edward J. Walls, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The award recipients chosen by the Scholarship Committee are:

Eve Amalfitano, attending Holy Spirit High School; Gwen Amalfitano, attending Holy Spirit High School; Sean Burns, attending Holy Spirit High School; Lauren Cella, attending Holy Spirit High School; Connor Hughes, attending St. Augustine Preparatory School; Marina Hughes, attending Holy Spirit High School; Andrew Krumaker, attending Holy Spirit High School; Julianna Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School; and Michael Ring, Jr., attending Holy Spirit High School

To be eligible for a scholarship, the applicant must be the child, grandchild, niece, nephew, grandniece or grandnephew of an active member in good standing of Villa Marie Council No. 6342, must attend a Catholic high school and must maintain at least a B average or numerical/GPA equivalent.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News