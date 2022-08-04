Knights of Columbus Scholarship Awards

Knights of Columbus Villa Marie Council No. 6342 of Absecon and Galloway Township awarded nine scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year from the Edward J. Walls, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.

To be eligible for a scholarship, the applicant must be the child, grandchild, niece, nephew, grandniece or grandnephew of an active member in good standing of Villa Marie Council No. 6342, must attend a Catholic high school and must maintain at least a B average or numerical/GPA equivalent.