Joseph P. Tozzi Award of Distinction awarded to Yiani Galanos and Tim Wainwright

MARGATE — The Joseph P. Tozzi Award of Distinction for 2020 was presented to Yiani Galanos, owner of Jalapenos and Salads Company and California Yogurt on Ventnor Avenue, and Tim Wainwright, owner of Dino’s Subs and Pizza, also on Ventnor Avenue. This award recognizes the Margate Businessperson(s) of the Year for their outstanding and dedicated service to our community.

When COVID-19 first impacted Margate, the MBA was contacted by Yiani Galanos. Mr. Galanos felt that there were those in our community that were in need and asked if the MBA would help him reach out to them in some way. The MBA knew there were a significant number of our senior citizens who either had physical limitations or were simply too frightened to leave their homes considering this new health challenge. The MBA began coordinating a new program and reached out to the Margate City Clerk, Johanna Casey and Coordinator of the Martin Bloom Pavilion, Marianne Christian who are dialed into the needs of our senior community and private lists were generated. Both volunteered to distribute food to the seniors.