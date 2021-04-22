JFS’ Village by the Shore virtual programs in May

MARGATE – Looking to enjoy interactive, entertaining and informative virtual programs in the comfortable of your home? Then, Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore is for you. In May, you, your family and friends can safely socialize and choose to participate in these nine unique programs.
DIY Container Garden
Tuesday, May 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Embrace your green thumb and join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own early summer vegetable and flower container garden. You’ll learn how to grow Jersey Fresh veggies and beautiful flowers. This program is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by April 22.
Nurse’s Roundtable: Choosing a New Doctor & COVID-19 Update
Wednesday, May 5 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Is your primary care physician or specialist retiring or relocating? Changing physicians can be stressful. Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow can help guide the process to prepare you for the switch. You’ll learn how to conduct research for a new doctor, what to look for and if you should hold an interview. We will also cover what visits are appropriate for tele-health appointments and if your perspective has changed since the pandemic. In the second half of the presentation, we will answer your COVID-19 questions and provide the latest updates. RSVP by April 28.
The Positivity Project
Thursday, May 6 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness – mind, body and soul. Topics include: self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. RSVP by April 30.
The Village Movie Society
Tuesday, May 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion about the movie, "Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal." You’ll learn the shocking true story about the largest college admissions scam in history. Watch from the comfort of your own home and plan to share your thoughts. The film is available on Netflix. RSVP by May 5.
Trivia Game Day
Thursday, May 13 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion as you compete for the top prize. Topics include: science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more. This program is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. Must pre-pay and RSVP by May 6.
Memoir Workshop
Friday, May 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history and ancestry at a Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing and Publishing, Harriet Levin Millan. You need a laptop or pen/paper for the workshop. RSVP by May 10.
Comfort Cuisine: Healthy & Delicious
Tuesday, May 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening guru, as she takes participants on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients. You’ll learn how to cook your favorite recipes in new and inventive ways by taking existing ingredients and substituting healthier options. RSVP by May 12.
BINGO
Wednesday, May 19 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of fun BINGO games and prizes with Louise Marshall Hacker. BINGO cards will be delivered to those who register in advance. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by May 6.
Coffee Klatch
Thursday, May 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends and neighbors spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by JFS Village Membership Director Tina Serota and JCC Program Director Josh Cutler. RSVP by May 17.
Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.
Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides Intergenerational Events, Transportation, Grocery Shopping and Delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or visit JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
About Jewish Family Service
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) encourages strong families, thriving children, healthy adults, energized seniors and vital communities. With dozens of program areas, JFS specializes in counseling, mental health services, homeless programs, vocational services, adult and older adult services and also hosts an on-site food pantry. The agency impacts 8,000 lives throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties each year.
JFS’ mission is to motivate and empower people to realize their potential and enhance their quality of life. In keeping with Jewish values and the spirit of tikkun olam (healing the world), JFS provides services with integrity, compassion, respect and professionalism regardless of their religion, race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, age or background.
For more information or to keep up-to-date with JFS events and programs, visit JFSAtlantic.org