JFS’ Village by the Shore virtual programs in May

MARGATE – Looking to enjoy interactive, entertaining and informative virtual programs in the comfortable of your home? Then, Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore is for you. In May, you, your family and friends can safely socialize and choose to participate in these nine unique programs.

DIY Container Garden

Tuesday, May 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Embrace your green thumb and join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own early summer vegetable and flower container garden. You’ll learn how to grow Jersey Fresh veggies and beautiful flowers. This program is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by April 22.

Nurse’s Roundtable: Choosing a New Doctor & COVID-19 Update

Wednesday, May 5 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.