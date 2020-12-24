JFS' Village by the Shore Virtual Programs in January: Ring in the New Year with an Array of Fun Events

MARGATE – Lets kick-off the new year with 11 interactive and entertaining virtual programs and activities in January offered through the Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore. Plan to invite your friends, family and neighbors to participate while continuing to socialize safely at home.
DIY Container Garden
Tuesday, January 5 from 10:30am to 11:30am
Embrace your green thumb and join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own winter indoor container garden. You’ll learn how to grow and care for all types of house plants. Plant materials provided prior to class. This program is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by December 28.
Nurse’s Roundtable: Exploring a Healthier Winter Lifestyle
Wednesday, January 6 from 10:30am to 11:30am
JFS Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota will discuss ways to establish a healthier, happier winter you! They’ll explore healthy cooking/take-out options and shopping resources to avoid crowds as well as virtual exercise, educational and social programs to keep you mentally and physically fit. RSVP by December 28.
The Positivity Project
Thursday, January 7 from 10:30am to 11:30am
Join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness – mind, body and soul. Topics include self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. RSVP by January 4.
The Village Movie Society
Tuesday, January 12 from 10:30am to 11:30am
Join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion about the uplifting movie, The Fisherman’s Friends. This film is about a fast-living, cynical London music executive who goes to a remote Cornish village on a stag weekend only to be pranked by his boss into signing a group of shanty-singing fishermen. The film is available on Netflix. RSVP by January 5.
Clutter Buster
Wednesday, January 13 from 10:30am to 11:30am
Professional Organizer Charlotte Schutzman of All Moving Matters will provide tips for tackling and organizing items most important to you. RSVP by January 5.
Memoir Workshop
Friday, January 15 from 10:30am to 12pm
Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history and ancestry at a Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing and Publishing, Harriet Levin Millan. You need a laptop or pen/paper for the workshop. RSVP by January 11.
Comfort Cuisine
Tuesday, January 19 from 10:30am to 11:30am
Baker Phil Hollander will provide step-by-step instructions on how to make both basic and specialty challahs. Send a copy of your favorite bread recipe and the special memory it invokes to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org by January 12. RSVP by January 12.
Coffee Klatch
Thursday, January 21 from 10:30am to 11:30am
Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends and neighbors spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by JFS Village Membership Director Tina Serota and JCC Program Director Josh Cutler. RSVP by January 14.
The Artist’s Corner
Tuesday, January 26 from 10:30am to 11:30am
Explore your inner creativity with artist and crafter Louise Marshall Hacker as the class explores the Zentangle method, a relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. You’ll release stress and anxiety while creating beautiful images and assembling them into mosaics. Supplies can be found around your home and additional supplies will be provided prior to class. This program is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. Must pre-pay and RSVP by January 12.
Joyful January
Wednesday, January 27 from 10:30am to 11:30am
Join Rothenberg Center for Family Life Supervisor Sharon Simon and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion on exploring creative ways to learn new things and travel the world – all from the comfort and safety of your home. RSVP by January 19.
Trivia Game Day
Thursday, January 28 from 4pm to 5pm
Test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion. Topics include science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more. This program is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. Must pre-pay and RSVP by January 19.
Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Ronald Corker at 609.822.1108, x252. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.
Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides Intergenerational Events, Transportation, Grocery Shopping and Delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609.287.8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or visit jfsvillagebytheshore.org.