JFS' Village by the Shore Virtual Programs in January: Ring in the New Year with an Array of Fun Events

Joyful January

Wednesday, January 27 from 10:30am to 11:30am

Join Rothenberg Center for Family Life Supervisor Sharon Simon and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion on exploring creative ways to learn new things and travel the world – all from the comfort and safety of your home. RSVP by January 19.

Trivia Game Day

Thursday, January 28 from 4pm to 5pm

Test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion. Topics include science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more. This program is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. Must pre-pay and RSVP by January 19.

Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Ronald Corker at 609.822.1108, x252. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.

Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides Intergenerational Events, Transportation, Grocery Shopping and Delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609.287.8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or visit jfsvillagebytheshore.org.