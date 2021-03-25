JFS’ Village by the Shore virtual programs in April

Margate — Spring into the season and enjoy these nine interactive, entertaining and informative virtual programs and activities in April, offered through Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore. Be sure to invite your friends, family and neighbors to participate while continuing to socialize safely at home.

DIY Container Garden

Tuesday, April 6 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Embrace your green thumb and join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own early Spring vegetable garden. You’ll learn how to grow Jersey Fresh veggies beginning indoors and then moving them outdoors as the weather warms up. This program is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by March 26.

Nurse’s Roundtable: I’m Vaccinated. Now What?

Wednesday, April 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.