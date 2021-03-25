JFS’ Village by the Shore virtual programs in April

Margate — Spring into the season and enjoy these nine interactive, entertaining and informative virtual programs and activities in April, offered through Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore. Be sure to invite your friends, family and neighbors to participate while continuing to socialize safely at home.
DIY Container Garden
Tuesday, April 6 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Embrace your green thumb and join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own early Spring vegetable garden. You’ll learn how to grow Jersey Fresh veggies beginning indoors and then moving them outdoors as the weather warms up. This program is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by March 26.
Nurse’s Roundtable: I’m Vaccinated. Now What?
Wednesday, April 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Did you receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but now you have questions about what to do next? Join JFS Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively and informative discussion to safely move out of isolation and back into the world. Topics include: When is it okay to have family dinners inside? Can I safely travel for vacation? We’ll provide a framework for living safely while navigating a world that is not yet COVID free. RSVP by April 1.
The Positivity Project
Thursday, April 8 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness – mind, body and soul. Topics include: self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. RSVP by April 5.
The Village Movie Society
Tuesday, April 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion about the movie, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, which is based on the true, uplifting story of a youth forced to leave school because his family could no longer afford the tuition, but ultimately goes onto accomplish big things for his community. Watch from the comfort of your own home and plan to share your thoughts. The film is available on Netflix. RSVP by April 6.
BINGO
Wednesday, April 14 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of fun BINGO games and prizes with Louise Marshall Hacker. BINGO cards will be delivered to those who register in advance. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by April 2.
Memoir Workshop
Friday, April 16 from 10:30 a.m. to noon
Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history and ancestry at a Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing and Publishing, Harriet Levin Millan. You need a laptop or pen/paper for the workshop. RSVP by April 9.
Comfort Cuisine: Healthy & Delicious
Tuesday, April 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening guru, as she takes participants on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients. You’ll learn how to cook your favorite recipes in new and inventive ways by taking existing ingredients and substituting healthier options. RSVP by April 16.
Coffee Klatch
Thursday, April 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends and neighbors spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by JFS Village Membership Director Tina Serota and JCC Program Director Josh Cutler. RSVP by April 19.
Trivia Game Day
Wednesday, April 28 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion as you compete for the top prize. Topics include: science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more. This program is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. Must pre-pay and RSVP by April 22.
Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.
Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides Intergenerational Events, Transportation, Grocery Shopping and Delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or visit JFSVillageByTheShore.org.