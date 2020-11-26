JFS’ Village by the Shore presents virtual programs

MARGATE — Here’s your chance to close out the year with 11 interactive and entertaining virtual programs and activities in December offered through the Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore. You may participate with your friends, family and neighbors while continuing to socialize safely at home.

DIY Container Garden

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1

Embrace your green thumb and join us for an informative session on creating your own winter indoor container garden. You’ll learn how to grow and care for all types of house plants. This program is free for Holocaust survivors and village members. For nonmembers, the cost is $5. RSVP by Nov. 30.

Clutter Buster

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2

With de-cluttering, knowing where to start is often the hardest part. What should you keep or get rid of? Perhaps most difficult of all, what to do with all of the stuff your kids and grandchildren don’t want? Professional organizer Charlotte Schutzman of All Moving Matters will help make sense of your space and provide tips for tackling and organizing the clutter. RSVP by Nov. 30.

The Positivity Project