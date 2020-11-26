JFS’ Village by the Shore presents virtual programs

MARGATE — Here’s your chance to close out the year with 11 interactive and entertaining virtual programs and activities in December offered through the Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore. You may participate with your friends, family and neighbors while continuing to socialize safely at home.
DIY Container Garden
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1
Embrace your green thumb and join us for an informative session on creating your own winter indoor container garden. You’ll learn how to grow and care for all types of house plants. This program is free for Holocaust survivors and village members. For nonmembers, the cost is $5. RSVP by Nov. 30.
Clutter Buster
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2
With de-cluttering, knowing where to start is often the hardest part. What should you keep or get rid of? Perhaps most difficult of all, what to do with all of the stuff your kids and grandchildren don’t want? Professional organizer Charlotte Schutzman of All Moving Matters will help make sense of your space and provide tips for tackling and organizing the clutter. RSVP by Nov. 30.
The Positivity Project
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3
Join JFS wellness coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness — mind, body and soul. Each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. RSVP by Nov. 30.
The Village Film Society
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8
Join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion about the motion picture "Social Dilemma", a documentary exploring the human impact of social networking and the tech experts who question their own creations. The film is available on Netflix. RSVP by Dec. 4.
Nurse’s Roundtable: Keeping Joy in the Holidays
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9
JFS Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota will discuss the challenges of finding holiday joy during these unprecedented times. Plus, they’ll share ideas for celebrating safely this holiday season. RSVP by December 4.
Memoir Workshop
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11
Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history and ancestry at a Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University professor of creative writing and publishing Harriet Levin Millan. You need a laptop or pen/paper for the workshop. RSVP by Dec. 4.
Comfort Cuisine
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15
Join us as we share our favorite holiday recipes and the memories they invoke. Share your Hanukkah latke, doughnut, Christmas cookie or favorite holiday meal recipe. Send a copy of your recipe to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org by Dec. 10 and include its special memory. RSVP by Dec. 10.
Creating Your Best Year Ever
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16
Join Rothenberg Center for Family Life supervisor Sharon Simon and village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion exploring creative ways to make and keep achievable New Year’s resolutions for healthier and happier living in 2021. RSVP by Dec. 14.
Coffee Klatch
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17
Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends and neighbors spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by village Membership Director Tina Serota. RSVP by Dec. 14.
The Artist’s Corner: Adorable Snowman
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22
Explore your inner creativity with artist and crafter Louise Marshall Hacker. Participants will create an adorable snowman, perfect for gift giving. Supplies will be provided prior to class. This program is free for Holocaust survivors and village members. For nonmembers, the cost is $5. RSVP by Dec. 15.
Holiday Trivia
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23
Test your holiday knowledge and try to defeat our reigning trivia champion. Topics include science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more. This program is free for Holocaust survivors and village members. For nonmembers, the cost is $5. RSVP by Dec. 17.
Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be emailed or provided to you.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!