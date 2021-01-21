JFS’ Village by the Shore offers variety of virtual programs in February

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore will offer a dozen interactive, informative and entertaining virtual programs and activities in February. Plan to invite your friends, family and neighbors to participate while continuing to socialize safely at home.
Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Ronald Corker at 609-822-1108, x252. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.
Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides intergenerational events, transportation, grocery shopping and delivery, kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or see jfsvillagebytheshore.org.
Sessions are 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
DIY Container Garden
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Embrace your green thumb and join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own indoor container garden. You’ll learn how to grow, care for and propagate house plants. Necessary supplies delivered prior to class. This program is free for Holocaust survivors and village members. For nonmembers, the cost is $5. RSVP by January 26.
Nurse’s Roundtable: Self-Care & Nurturing in a Pandemic
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Join JFS nurse educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion on how you have been caring for yourself and loved ones during the past 10 months. Have your pre-COVID-19 health routines (mammograms, doctor’s visit, etc.) been interrupted? Any positive changes you would like to make permanent? Hear what medical professionals are suggesting for self-care moving forward and gain insight into vaccine distribution and its implications. RSVP by Jan. 29.
The Positivity Project
Thursday, Feb. 4
Join JFS wellness coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness — mind, body and soul. Topics include: self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. RSVP by Jan. 26.
The Village Movie Society
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion about the movie, "The King’s Speech," starring Colin Firth as England’s King George VI. This empowering film centers on King George overcoming a disability for the sake of the nation prior to his ascension to the throne. The film is available on Netflix. RSVP by Feb. 4.
Yoga by the Shore
Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Join instructor Natalie Kraft for holistic chair yoga open to all experience levels. With a focus on physical and mental well-being, Hatha yoga consists of stretches, breathing exercises and held-postures that help increase muscle tone, flexibility, balance and stamina. Yoga can also reduce stress and improve sleep and concentration. RSVP by February 4.
Memoir Workshop
Friday, Feb. 12
Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history and ancestry at a Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University professor of creative writing and publishing, Harriet Levin Millan. You need a laptop or pen and paper for the workshop. RSVP by Feb. 4.
Comfort Cuisine: Healthy & Delicious
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening guru, as she takes participants on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients. You’ll learn to cook recipes in new and inventive ways by taking your existing ingredients and substituting healthier options. Learn to eat comfort foods in a whole new way. RSVP by Feb. 9.
Bingo
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of fun bingo games and prizes with Louise Marshall Hacker. Bingo cards will be delivered to those who register in advance. This event is free for Holocaust survivors and village members. For nonmembers, the cost is $5. RSVP by Feb. 9.
Coffee Klatch
Thursday, Feb. 18
Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends and neighbors spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by JFS Village Membership Director Tina Serota and JCC program director Josh Cutler. RSVP by Feb. 11.
The Conversation of a Lifetime: Hosted by J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Join fourth generation funeral director Jason Goldstein and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a comprehensive A–Z pre-planning guide for your final arrangements. Learn about your rights, options and state laws in a comfortable and friendly environment. Q&A session will follow the presentation. RSVP by Feb. 16.
Upside of the COVID-19 Experience
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Join Rothenberg Center for Family Life supervisor Sharon Simon and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion about the COVID-19 experience. Topics include: how your life has changed since the start of the pandemic, societal lifestyle changes and if they will become permanent, and what you have learned about yourself, family and friends. What will be your takeaways in a post-coronavirus era? RSVP by Feb. 17.
Trivia Game Day
Thursday, Feb. 25 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion as you compete for the top prize. Topics include: science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more. This program is free for Holocaust survivors and village members. For nonmembers, the cost is $5. Must pre-pay and RSVP by Feb. 16.