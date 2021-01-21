JFS’ Village by the Shore offers variety of virtual programs in February

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore will offer a dozen interactive, informative and entertaining virtual programs and activities in February. Plan to invite your friends, family and neighbors to participate while continuing to socialize safely at home.

Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Ronald Corker at 609-822-1108, x252. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.

Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides intergenerational events, transportation, grocery shopping and delivery, kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or see jfsvillagebytheshore.org.

Sessions are 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

DIY Container Garden

Tuesday, Feb. 2