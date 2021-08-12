 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JFS receives $20,000 grant from United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey
0 comments

JFS receives $20,000 grant from United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARGATE – Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) received a $20,000 grant on behalf of the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. The grant will be used for JFS general operating support to assure programs and services continue to be available for community residents in need.

“JFS is thankful to the United Way, who has been an agency partner for many years. The generous United Way grant will assure those in need will continue to have access to the programs, services and assistance they have come to rely upon us for,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be a member agency of the United Way and work cohesively with this well-respected organization.”

JFS, which is regarded as the ‘go to’ agency in the community, is committed to assisting everyone who comes through its doors. With dozens of programs and services including Older Adults programming, Counseling, Atlantic Homeless Alliance, Food Pantry, Pathways to Recovery, Vocational and more, JFS understands the need for assistance, especially with the uncertainty associated with today’s environment.

“We’re proud to support JFS and their meaningful work to build strong families and vital communities across Atlantic & Cape May counties,” said Kate Houstoun, Chief Impact Officer of United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. “Through their programs and services, JFS helps ensure that resources and relief get to the people who need it most.”

For information on JFS programs and services, visit jfsatlantic.org or call 609082201108, ext. 1.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News