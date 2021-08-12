JFS receives $20,000 grant from United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey

MARGATE – Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) received a $20,000 grant on behalf of the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. The grant will be used for JFS general operating support to assure programs and services continue to be available for community residents in need.

“JFS is thankful to the United Way, who has been an agency partner for many years. The generous United Way grant will assure those in need will continue to have access to the programs, services and assistance they have come to rely upon us for,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be a member agency of the United Way and work cohesively with this well-respected organization.”

JFS, which is regarded as the ‘go to’ agency in the community, is committed to assisting everyone who comes through its doors. With dozens of programs and services including Older Adults programming, Counseling, Atlantic Homeless Alliance, Food Pantry, Pathways to Recovery, Vocational and more, JFS understands the need for assistance, especially with the uncertainty associated with today’s environment.