Jewish Family Services’ Village by the Shore holds virtual programs in March

The Village Movie Society, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9: Join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion about the movie "The Chicago 7," based on the infamous 1969 trial arising from protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention where seven individuals were charged by the federal government with conspiracy. The trial began a national conversation about mayhem intended to undermine the United States government. Watch from the comfort of your own home and be prepared to share your thoughts. The film is available on Netflix. RSVP by March 2.

Rothenberg Center Presents: Community Conversation – New Jersey’s COVID-19 Storytelling Project, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10: Share your story on how the pandemic has impacted you. The N.J. YMCA State Alliance and the N.J. Department of Health are collecting stories to memorialize the voices of residents and inform on recommendations for improving public health. Participants will be asked to complete a consent form. To thank you for participating, a Visa gift card will be mailed to you. Program is limited to the first 10 participants. RSVP by March 10.