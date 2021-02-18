Jewish Family Services’ Village by the Shore holds virtual programs in March

MARGATE — Get out your calendar and jot down these 10 interactive, entertaining and informative virtual programs and activities in March, offered through Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore. Plan to invite your friends, family and neighbors to participate while continuing to socialize safely at home.
DIY Container Garden, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 2: Embrace your green thumb and join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own Spring vegetable garden. You’ll learn how to grow Jersey Fresh veggies beginning indoors and then place outside as the weather warms up. This program is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by Feb. 23.
Nurse’s Roundtable: Self-Care & Nurturing in a Pandemic, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3: Join JFS Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion on how you have been caring for yourself and loved ones during the pandemic. Have your pre-COVID-19 health routines (mammograms, doctor’s visit, etc.) been interrupted? Any positive changes you would like to make permanent? Hear what medical professionals are suggesting for self-care moving forward and gain insight into vaccine distribution and its implications. RSVP by Feb. 26.
The Positivity Project, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 4: Join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness — mind, body and soul. Topics include: self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. RSVP by March 1.
The Village Movie Society, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9: Join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion about the movie "The Chicago 7," based on the infamous 1969 trial arising from protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention where seven individuals were charged by the federal government with conspiracy. The trial began a national conversation about mayhem intended to undermine the United States government. Watch from the comfort of your own home and be prepared to share your thoughts. The film is available on Netflix. RSVP by March 2.
Rothenberg Center Presents: Community Conversation – New Jersey’s COVID-19 Storytelling Project, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10: Share your story on how the pandemic has impacted you. The N.J. YMCA State Alliance and the N.J. Department of Health are collecting stories to memorialize the voices of residents and inform on recommendations for improving public health. Participants will be asked to complete a consent form. To thank you for participating, a Visa gift card will be mailed to you. Program is limited to the first 10 participants. RSVP by March 10.
Comfort Cuisine: Healthy & Delicious, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16: Join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening guru, as she takes participants on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients. You’ll learn to cook recipes in new and inventive ways by taking your existing ingredients and substituting healthier options. Learn to eat comfort foods in a whole new way. RSVP by March 9.
Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17: Join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of fun bingo games and prizes with Louise Marshall Hacker. Bingo cards will be delivered to those who register in advance. This event is free for Holocaust survivors and Village members. For nonmembers, the cost is $5. RSVP by March 9.
Memoir Workshop, 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, March 19: Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history and ancestry at a Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University professor of creative writing and publishing Harriet Levin Millan. You need a laptop or pen and paper for the workshop. RSVP by March 10.
Trivia Game Day, 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 23: Test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion as you compete for the top prize. Topics include: science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more. This program is free for Holocaust survivors and Village members. For nonmembers, the cost is $5. Must pre-pay and RSVP by March 17.
Coffee Klatch, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25: Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends and neighbors spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by JFS Village Membership Director Tina Serota and JCC Program Director Josh Cutler. RSVP by March 22.
Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Ronald Corker at 609.822.1108, x252. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.
Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides intergenerational events, transportation, grocery shopping and delivery, kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or see jfsvillagebytheshore.org.