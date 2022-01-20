Jewish Family Service to host ‘Soup’er Bowl Fundraiser

MARGATE — While millions of sports enthusiasts will watch the 56th annual big game on television, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties will once again host its own “Soup”er Bowl. To help combat hunger, JFS will host a drive to collect hundreds of canned hearty soups (including meats and vegetables) to assure community members have a hot and filling meal during the cold winter months.

“During last year’s ‘Soup’er Bowl, JFS collected more than 400 canned soups which helped to stock the pantry shelves for those in need,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “Game day has always been synonymous with food which is why we wanted to bring awareness about the overall food insecurity rate and child food insecurity rate in our county.”

In 2021, the JFS Food Pantry distributed more than 100,000 pounds of food to over 8,600 Atlantic County residents in need. Due to the on-going economic environment, JFS saw the need escalate throughout the year and as such, tripled the size of its pantry last August. The on-site Margate Food Pantry now offers fresh fruits and vegetables, cheese, butter, poultry, proteins and more in addition to non-perishable food and basic essentials.