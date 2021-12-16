Jewish Family Service staff member recognized

As an ICMS Case Manager with Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS), Moses Gbadebo serves as an advocate with relentless determination to help individuals with psychiatric illness embrace a wellness and recovery philosophy. A 12-year JFS staff member, Moses is dedicated to strengthening the life of each person he works with.

Last month, Moses was presented with the Integrated Case Management Service Case Manager Award by the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies Inc. for his dedication and service. With a wealth of case management practice knowledge, his attributes and skills help individuals experiencing mental health issues in a caring manner.

“I am proud of the recognition Moses received from the NJ Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies. His work ethic, professionalism, compassion and ability to handle difficult situations with remarkable patience are attributes Moses displays every day,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer.

Led by Debra Wentz, PhD, NJAMHAA president and chief executive officer, the 70-year organization’s mission is to promote the value of its members as the highest quality behavioral healthcare providers for residents of New Jersey through advocacy and professional development.