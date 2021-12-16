 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jewish Family Service staff member recognized
0 comments

Jewish Family Service staff member recognized

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Moses Gbadebo FINAL.jpg

Moses Gbadebo, Integrated Case Management Service (ICMS) Case Manager at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.

 courtesy, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties

As an ICMS Case Manager with Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS), Moses Gbadebo serves as an advocate with relentless determination to help individuals with psychiatric illness embrace a wellness and recovery philosophy. A 12-year JFS staff member, Moses is dedicated to strengthening the life of each person he works with.

Last month, Moses was presented with the Integrated Case Management Service Case Manager Award by the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies Inc. for his dedication and service. With a wealth of case management practice knowledge, his attributes and skills help individuals experiencing mental health issues in a caring manner.

“I am proud of the recognition Moses received from the NJ Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies. His work ethic, professionalism, compassion and ability to handle difficult situations with remarkable patience are attributes Moses displays every day,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer.

Led by Debra Wentz, PhD, NJAMHAA president and chief executive officer, the 70-year organization’s mission is to promote the value of its members as the highest quality behavioral healthcare providers for residents of New Jersey through advocacy and professional development.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News