Jewish Family Service schedules fundraising for 2021

While the winter Cocktail Party may still be on hiatus, The Chef’s Kitchen: A Virtual Cooking Event hopes to offer participants the opportunity to learn how to prepare appetizer and entrée culinary specialties and delicious desserts. Chefs from local restaurants will enthrall attendees with trade secrets and exclusive recipes. The event committee is now forming for this delicious cooking series which is slated for a March start. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or novice cook, this series will be an interactive and yummy addition to the JFS events line-up.

While a date has not been set, JFS and JCC plan to collaborate again for an afternoon on the greens full of fun, competition, contests and prizes. The Annual JFS & JCC Golf Tournament hopes to raise $60,000 which is split among both agencies.

As summer enters full swing, the 34th Annual House Tour, which has been a staple in our community, provides guests with a rare insight into specialty homes across the island. Attendees tour residents that have been part of our community for years and newly custom built homes that adorn the waterway. With a goal of raising $65,000 for Village by the Shore services, this annual fundraiser will take place August 2. JFS is currently searching for homes to feature, so if you wish to be included, call 609-822-7409.