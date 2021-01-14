Jewish Family Service schedules fundraising for 2021

Margate — As Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) embraces the new year, we are pleased to announce a host of legacy fundraisers and new events to raise revenue to support the needs of our community residents. In total, JFS hopes to raise approximately $200,000 from the events for critical community services. With the pandemic continuing to affect individuals and families, especially in Atlantic County, one of the hardest hit areas in the nation, we need to assure appropriate funds are raised, so we can help those in need.
The Blue Flamingo Flocking Fundraiser continues through January 31. This program offers supporters the opportunity to flock a friend, family member or neighbor for a birthday, anniversary or other special occasion with a bevy of beauties. Flamingo migration territories include Downbeach, Atlantic City, Somers Point, Linwood, Northfield, Egg Harbor Township, Absecon and Brigantine. Pricing starts at $50 per flocking and additional fees apply for larger flocks (more than 20 flamingos), insurance or extended delivery in Mays Landing and Galloway.
“At JFS, we look forward to hosting our annual fundraising events this year. While some may look and feel slightly different, the premise of offering fun and memorable experiences is still our focus for every program,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “With a drastic increase in services such as counseling, meal delivery, food pantry and homeless support, JFS has adapted to offer interactive events and digital fundraisers to raise necessary dollars to support programming.”
While the winter Cocktail Party may still be on hiatus, The Chef’s Kitchen: A Virtual Cooking Event hopes to offer participants the opportunity to learn how to prepare appetizer and entrée culinary specialties and delicious desserts. Chefs from local restaurants will enthrall attendees with trade secrets and exclusive recipes. The event committee is now forming for this delicious cooking series which is slated for a March start. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or novice cook, this series will be an interactive and yummy addition to the JFS events line-up.
While a date has not been set, JFS and JCC plan to collaborate again for an afternoon on the greens full of fun, competition, contests and prizes. The Annual JFS & JCC Golf Tournament hopes to raise $60,000 which is split among both agencies.
As summer enters full swing, the 34th Annual House Tour, which has been a staple in our community, provides guests with a rare insight into specialty homes across the island. Attendees tour residents that have been part of our community for years and newly custom built homes that adorn the waterway. With a goal of raising $65,000 for Village by the Shore services, this annual fundraiser will take place August 2. JFS is currently searching for homes to feature, so if you wish to be included, call 609-822-7409.
The Village by the Shore Card Party brings together friends and family to enjoy an afternoon of Canasta, Bridge and Mahjong. A community favorite, the event combines games, shopping and prizes along with lunch and great comradery. The Card Party will take place August 26.
The Farm to Table Dinner, formerly known as the Herb Dinner, will please your palate with local vegetables, herbs and spices. The multi-course dining experience, hosted by Cookie Till of Steve & Cookie’s in Margate, offers flavorful dishes that will have you salivating. Space is limited for this exclusive dinner featuring an interactive conversation with Herbalist Gayle Gross. Scheduled for October 19, this year’s Farm to Table Dinner will offer great food with some new changes and surprises.
“In addition to our fundraising events, the agency continues to raise dollars through our Friends direct mail campaign and will introduce a new opportunity to advertise in our agency newsletter,” explained Steinberg. “With traditional fundraising events in limbo, JFS still needs to raise money for essential services causing us to adapt for 2021.”
The agency newsletter is mailed in January and July to more than 15,000 homes and businesses. Advertising starts at $150 and is based on space and availability. Contact Susan Kotzen at 609-822-1108, ext. 218 for details.
Whether sending flamingos to a friend’s front lawn or touring beautiful Downbeach homes, JFS welcomes the community support and looks forward to a happy and healthy year ahead.
All events, dates and locations are subject to change. Fundraisers will follow COVID health and safety guidelines.
For information on 2021 JFS fundraising, contact Kirby Reed at 609.822.1108, x144 or kreed@jfsatlantic.org. For information about events, programs or services, contact 609-822-1108 or visit JFSAtlantic.org.