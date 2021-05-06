Jewish Family Service recognizes Older Americans Month

MARGATE — For the past 45 years, the month of May has been designated as Older Americans Month. The theme for this year’s nationwide program is "Communities of Strength" — an ideal Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties takes pride in developing every day.

“As an agency, JFS was founded on caring for the elderly, which continues today as we strive to help older adults age gracefully and independently,” said Andrea Steinberg, chief executive officer of Jewish Family Service. “This is achieved through JFS’ dedicated staff and volunteers who firmly believe in Strength in Community.”

At JFS, one of the concepts is Village by the Shore, an innovative model that provides services, programs and socialization for adults 50 and older. From assessments to care management to unique events, the Village works to enhance the quality of life for more than 200 members, including 33 Holocaust survivors. Each month, Village members socialize by participating in a multitude of virtual programs including Coffee Klatch, Memoir Writing, Bingo, Trivia Game Day and more all from the comfort and safety of their own home.